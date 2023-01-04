Google Pixel Fold release could compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5





Google is preparing to finally unveil its long-awaited first foldable phone this year, and its launch could be calculated to coincide with the summer quarter when Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also due to be released. There is. The phone, tentatively named the Google Pixel Fold, is expected to enter mass production in the July-September quarter, reports a Samsung supply chain source for The Elec. Samsung Display, which has received orders for both the 7.57-inch foldable OLED display panel and 5.6-inch cover screen for the Google Pixel Fold, is expected to begin mass production in July or August, according to insiders. Google Pixel Fold specs

Given that the Google Z Fold 5 typically hits retail shelves around the end of August, Google scheduled the launch of its first foldable phone to clash directly with Samsung’s top-of-the-line likely. There is a nature. That’s pretty arrogant considering Samsung’s Fold line has already gone through several editions and proven itself in the market, but Google plans to bring its own Fold to 2021 and his 2022. It was reportedly postponed twice. Adding to the existing specs, it adds real value in terms of the software and multitasking benefits that a phone with a flexible display brings to the table.

Unfortunately, this also meant that the Google Fold didn’t have much respect for the idea that it had to be released with the latest and greatest hardware specs at launch. Expect the aforementioned 7.6-inch internal foldable display and an external 5.6-inch screen. But it’s not the latest OLED generation Samsung uses for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. , and like Google’s homebrew Tensor G2 chipset, which excels in terms of AI and image processing, it’s hard to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Samsung’s 2023 foldable device will be powered by, at least as far as raw benchmarks are concerned. No. Google Fold Android 14 L interface Still, Android 12 already has a dedicated L edition aimed at multitasking on foldable devices and tablets, and Android 14 will be announced at Google’s I/O 2023 It may be elaborated on at the developer conference. May erence is likely to continue that tradition. In it, Google will likely further emphasize the possibilities that foldable form factors bring to the table, with the Google Pixel Fold in mind for its August or September release. When Android 12L was announced, it was speculated that Google might actually be hinting at the release of his Pixel Fold, but the release of the first foldable phone was delayed by his two. Android 14L will eventually deliver the goods. All that’s left is to wait for the design preview. It excites us!

