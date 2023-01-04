Google’s challenge to comply with Indian regulations is a double standard





In October 2022, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued two orders to Google regarding the Android ecosystem and Play Store policies. With these orders, the Competition Commission not only penalized Google for abusing its dominant position, but also directed Google to change its policies. Google has challenged these orders and sought an immediate and complete suspension from NCLAT.

CCI orders welcome

The order has been welcomed by domestic start-ups, including the founders of indigenous mapping and navigation application MapMyIndia and the Indian Startups Federation (ADIF), which includes Paytm, matrimony.com. GOQii, Sheroes, among its members. Local app store developer Indus App Bazaar also praised CCI’s decision, saying its direction creates a level playing field and gives users more choice.

In fact, MapMyIndia CEO Rohan Verma said in a recent LinkedIn post that Google is making it almost impossible for alternative operating systems, app stores, and apps like maps to gain traction among OEMs and users. says there is. He added that Google’s anti-competitive activities are harming Indian consumers and the Indian economy by stifling Indian Swadeshi competitors such as MapmyIndia.

Experts believe the instructions issued by CCI will help make these markets more competitive and competitive. This gives Google’s rivals a level playing field and the ability to innovate and compete on merit. The Indian startup ecosystem will be a direct beneficiary of CCI’s mandate.

Interestingly, the remedy that Google opposes in India should be implemented in Europe. Most of the behavioral remedies imposed by the CCI are also covered by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

One such direction for CCI is to allow sideloading of applications on Android phones. Google claims it poses a security risk to Android users. European DMAs require gatekeepers (Google and Apple) to allow sideloading of apps and app stores.

WhatsApp recently took a similar position, giving European users greater control than Indian users.

In fact, Apple is reportedly preparing to comply with the Digital Market Act (DMA) by allowing third-party app stores and sideloading in Europe. His DMA in Europe went into effect on November 1st last year. Apple is reportedly ready for a change as part of its update to iOS 17 next year.

Sideloading gives mobile device users access to more applications than are available from commercial app stores such as Google Play and the Apple App Store. This is the installation of an application on a mobile device without using the device’s official application distribution method.

So the question is, if Google is ready to allow sideloading for European users, it shouldn’t be available for Indian users. India is a much bigger market for Google. With ample resources at its disposal, Google will have to come up with a solution to address the security side of things. It’s not about lifting safety and security bogeys to cover up anti-competitive practices. Google needs to see what’s written on the wall and comply with India’s regulatory process instead of haggling over CCI instructions.

January 3, 2023

