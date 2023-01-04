CES opens in Las Vegas with 70% more show footprint than 2022





Arguably the world’s most influential tech event, CES returns to Las Vegas January 5-8. With more to see than ever before, the show’s footprint will be over 70% larger than his CES 2022.

For the first time, CES will have a theme of how technology is tackling the world’s biggest challenges. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in partnership with the United Nations Fund for Human Security, supports the global campaign Human Security for All (HS4A).

From startups in Eureka Park to global brands on the main stage, CES is the world’s most exciting tech event. CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro said, “We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on thousands of innovative companies at this year’s show. Advancements in technology are helping to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges.” It’s helping, and CES 2023 sets the agenda for the year ahead.

In addition to CES influential brands such as Canon, Google, Hisense, Intel, LG Electronics, Nikon, Samsung, TCL and Voxx, you’ll see new and expanded areas such as:

Automotive and Mobility The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, making it one of the world’s largest auto shows with nearly 300 exhibitors in the West Hall. Global announcements and keynotes from BMW and Stellantis lead to exhibits featuring the latest self-driving technology, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea. Exhibitors: Candela Marine Technology, GM, Italdesign Giugiaro, Magna, MobilEye, Waymo, RYSE and Volvo Penta. Digital Health The past few years have shown that consumers want to be in control of their health. CES 2023 brings even more digital health innovations and brands onto the global stage, showing just how fast this market is growing. Look out for advances in digital therapy, mental wellness, women’s health technology, and telemedicine. Presented by The American College of Emergency Physicians, CTAs Digital Health Studio features the latest in diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, emphasizing the importance of remote connectivity for accessible healthcare. Exhibitors: Abbott, LOTTE Healthcare, MedWand Solutions, and Omron Healthcare. Sustainability Global brands such as John Deere, LG, Samsung and Siemens share how innovation saves energy, increases power generation, builds more sustainable agricultural systems and powers smart cities. , indicates whether they can support access to clean water. Exhibitors: 3M, Bridger Aerospace, Caterpillar, NexGen Power Systems, Panasonic, Sony. Web3 and the Metaverse CES 2023 will feature a dedicated Metaverse area on the exhibit floor for the first time. Exhibitors will showcase groundbreaking sensory technologies that build immersive, interactive digital worlds. Web3 Studio, located in the Central Hall of the LVCC and produced by CoinDesk, will be the focus of his Web3, Metaverse and Blockchain areas at CES. CoinDesk hosts industry leaders and visionaries to discuss the most impactful developments rooted in industry, technology and capabilities. The show will also feature his Web3 programming by the Blockchain Association. Exhibitors: Magic Leap, Microsoft, OVR Technology, SK. HUMAN SECURITY FOR ALL With unprecedented global challenges, the HS4A campaign is committed to fostering cooperation and innovation across all industries and all countries to improve the human experience. Helpful. CTA is proud to be part of the first partnership of its kind with the United Nations Fund for Human Security.

All must-see keynotes will be available on live streams and digital venues through the end of February.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO of AMD | Jan. 4 6:30 p.m. Venetian Palazzo Ballroom BMW Chairman of the Board Oliver Zipse | January 4 8:00 p.m. The Palms, Pearl Theater CTA State of the Industry, John Deere Keynote, CTA President and CEO Gary John May, Chairman and CEO of Shapiro and John Deere, along with Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Kinsey Fabrizio and John T. Kelly of CTA | January 5, 8:30 am, Palazzo Ballroom C Space Keynote, The Venetian : Building Nonstop Global Connections and Community with Delta CEO Ed Bastian | Jan 5 11:00 AM ARIA, Mariposa Ballroom 4 Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares | Jan 5 2:00 PM The Venetian , Palazzo Ballroom

Conference program not to be missed

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) CES 2023 celebrates D&I champions, funders, thought leaders and pioneers. Health, Wellness and Sports Programs CES brings even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, demonstrating how rapidly this market is growing and evolving. Sustainability Program Global brands and start-ups demonstrate how innovation can create newer and more efficient systems of energy generation, improve the world’s food and agriculture systems, support access to clean water, and more. . Technology Policy Program CES brings together policymakers from around the world, including a record number of members of Congress, to discuss national and global innovation policy issues. Web3 and the Metaverse Program The Metaverse building blocks will be on display at CES 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emsnow.com/ces-opens-in-las-vegas-with-show-footprint-over-70-larger-than-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos