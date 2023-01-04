WhatsApp: key features to expect in 2023





WhatsApp has launched several new features in 2022 to enhance user security, including WhatsApp communities, avatars, self-chat features and view-once media tweaks.The platform is also enhancing privacy features. . His WABetaInfo on WhatsApp tracker suggests the app introduces new security features to his WhatsApp community. WABetaInfo has uploaded a concept feature that allows users to control who can call them if added to a community group.

Features planned for release later this year include:

Disappearing chat bookmarks Find messages by date One-time text Picture-in-picture (PIP) companion mode for video calls on iOS WhatsApp desktop[通話]Six-digit code for tab login Key highlights Disappearing chat bookmark feature

WhatsApp is working on a bookmark icon. Appears in a disappearing message bubble to indicate that it will not disappear from the chat. This feature is in development on Android. His WABetaInfo on WhatsApp tracker says the feature allows you to distinguish between messages that are kept within a chat and those that normally disappear.

Search messages by date

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to search messages by date. App Tracker found a calendar icon to select a date and detect messages. According to reports, the platform is testing this feature with some iOS users.

Picture-in-picture (PIP) for video calls on iOS

PIP mode allows users to multitask or browse other apps during a WhatsApp video call. This feature is already available on Android and will be rolled out to all iOS users. According to WAbetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is testing this feature and rolling it out to some beta users.

Calls tab on WhatsApp desktop

Reportedly, WhatsApp may soon launch a dedicated Calls tab for its desktop app. Now available to some Windows users, the feature will have its own tab within the WhatsApp sidebar.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on a desktop screen lock feature. Security Login is already available for Android and iOS.

security update 6 digit code login

WhatsApp selects Android app beta testers to test new verification options. This extra layer of security requires the user to enter a code when trying to log into her WhatsApp on a secondary device using companion mode. Users can expect general availability of this feature.

one-off text

Instant messaging platforms allow users to send one-time media such as images, GIFs, and videos. According to WABetaInfo, the platform works by allowing users to send messages only once. This comes after the platform launched a feature that prevented screen captures of ViewOnce her messages.

share

Published January 4, 2023

