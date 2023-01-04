16 Tech-Forward Capabilities and Roles That Could Coming Soon to the Healthcare Industry





Technology has permeated the healthcare industry significantly for some time now, and its impact has been particularly pronounced during the pandemic. Technology tools not only enable the rapid development of vaccines, but also allow patients to stay in touch with doctors without leaving their homes, allowing local health professionals to get critical information about her Covid-19 spread. It helped to exchange information and data.

Those with a passion for both technology and helping others may consider a career in healthcare technology. As the industry continues its broad digital transformation, there are many roles to play. Below, 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss technology-advancing capabilities that will soon be deployed in healthcare organizations to help healthcare professionals provide the best possible care for their patients. and describes some of its roles.

Members from the left in the photo.

1. System integration

A major topic in healthcare is digital health technology, essentially on top of a multitude of loosely integrated solutions. As such, the system integration role is in high demand for both third-party medical technology providers and healthcare networks. So, regardless of your current job, understanding back-end integration can have a big impact on healthcare innovation. – Nicholas Domnish, EES Health

2. Product design and UX

It is truly an honor to leverage new technological capabilities to improve patient care. Digital transformation has affected us all. Now, as we embrace software as a medical device, it’s more important than ever to focus on product design and user experiences that are pleasurable for patients, providers, insurers, and others. Digital experiences and interactions must also be transformed. – Maya Mandel, Helios

3. Clinical laboratory technologist

The rise of clinically focused technical solutions coupled with the increasing democratization of medical data has underscored the importance of clinical laboratory technicians. Future roles that will be needed soon are Clinical Architect, Clinical Tech Engineer and Digital Therapy Practitioner. These roles oversee the orchestration and delivery of clinical technology for patient care. – Trisha Swift, PricewaterhouseCoopers

4. Data Security

Healthcare data is the raw material for countless important innovations. This opportunity hinges on data security. In addition to data science careers, the healthcare sector needs to elevate the role of data security practitioners to unlock protected healthcare information and drive innovation through a data-first approach to security. – Ambuj Kumar, Fortanix

5. Data engineering

The industry needs data engineers. The rapid adoption of health data platforms and electronic health records, and new health data interoperability standards, means a wealth of data, from clinical patient and provider data to claims and payer data. . Healthcare systems must keep this data secure while creating AI models and systems that leverage that data to improve patient care. – Nate Masrak, Ribbon Health

6. Generate data insights

Healthcare faces a unique dilemma. It generates more data than any other industry, but uses it the least. CTOs and CIOs will still play a key role, but the next decade of health innovation will focus on mining massive amounts of data and moving from data aggregation to insight generation to improve patient and clinician experiences. You need a new category of technicians to make all-important transitions. – Saurabha Bhatnagar, Commure

7. Creation of 3D data visualization

As augmented reality, spatial computing, and artificial intelligence continue to advance, there is a need to create insights from data in 3D, optimized to support the needs of clinical workers, researchers, administrative functions, and patients. There is an ever-increasing need for people with relevant skills. This is the new breed of data scientist or analyst, good at visualization and user interfaces. – Jennifer Esposito, Vivalink

8. Technical Trainer

While it is increasingly important for healthcare organizations to have an individual or team (depending on the size of the organization) dedicated to implementing technology in their practice, provide some technical training to all healthcare personnel is also important. Doctors, nurses, etc. need to fully understand the capabilities of technology in order to use it effectively. -Peter Abuarzorov, Mashweisser

9. Healthcare Data Analysis

Improved data sharing helps increase transparency at every stage of a patient’s healthcare lifecycle. More and more healthcare data analysts understand both healthcare terminology and data interpretation. Medical data analytics can help minimize the cost of care for healthcare providers and patients, especially those with chronic conditions. —Shashank Garg, InfoCepts

10. Patient data entry and task automation

The industry needs more machine learning engineers working on healthcare automation. There is an urgent need to enable doctors to focus on what matters most: care. Today, in surgical and administrative tasks, physicians must spend as much time organizing information as they do caring for and interacting with patients. Machine learning can support physician productivity through the automation of tasks such as note-taking, updating electronic medical records, and entering billing codes. – Delphine Grohl, Nabla

11. Cloud architecture and operations

Innovation in the healthcare industry is hampered by legacy infrastructure. Data regulations make it difficult to move certain application workloads to the cloud, but many healthcare organizations are beginning to adopt the cloud to meet the growing patient demands. This has created demand for cloud skill sets in the healthcare industry. – Maddison Long, Bell Business Markets

12. Data integration and platform specialists

Interoperability is one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare organizations. Data consistency and standardization across multiple disconnected systems is not possible. Learning integrations and becoming familiar with middleware platforms will continue to be required skill sets in healthcare organizations. – Alex Waddell, Adobe Care and Wellness

13. Chief Symptom Officer

The Chief Symptom Officer should be a person with both medical and AI/ML degrees. This person should have a deep understanding of the causal relationships between data and disease, and be able to apply technology to model these relationships. Among the responsibilities of the Chief Symptom Officer include managing complex models that use symptoms to predict disease. – Max Bondar, Trigger Software

14. 3D printing

The ability of 3D printing to mold flexible and rigid plastics enables a wide range of opportunities to develop medical devices, one day creating functioning 3D printed organs. Healthcare organizations are increasing their investment in 3D printing, both in people and equipment, to overcome medical supply shortages, provide efficient, flexible and low-cost solutions, and play a vital role in healthcare. – Jeff Wong, EY

15. Data Privacy Risk Analysis

As the healthcare industry enters an era of hyper-connectivity and digitization accelerated by the pandemic, data privacy is of paramount importance. Data related to sensitive patient health information is highly sensitive and costly to compromise, requiring healthcare providers to manage the data appropriately. This is done with the help of a qualified Data Privacy Risk Analyst. – Sayandeb Banerjee, The Math Company

16. HEALTH INFORMATION AND MEDICAL RECORDS TECHNICIANS

If you want to apply technology to help people, the healthcare tech industry is the place for you. Health Information Technicians play an important role in keeping patient records up to date and secure. In addition, medical records technicians solve problems with patient records. Accurate medical records enable healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care to their patients. – Cristian Randieri, Intellisystem Technologies

