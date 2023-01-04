Samsung’s OLED TV catches up to rival LG OLED with a large size of 77 inches





High-end TVs based on OLED technology have outperformed QLED models in our tests, and in 2023, Samsung plans to add another big horse to its OLED TVs. The new 77-inch model joins the existing 55- and 65-inch sizes Samsung debuted last year.

The company’s 2023 S95C series employs Samsung’s own QD-OLED panels, which use quantum dots and outperform most OLED TVs in the market that rely on LG’s version of OLED. We promise image quality.

Samsung has yet to confirm pricing for the S95C, but LG offers a wide range of OLED TV sizes from 42 inches to 97 inches. The 2022 S95B is slightly more expensive than the comparable LG C2, my favorite high-end TV.

Other than size, the S95C looks almost identical to its predecessor, the S95B. Samsung talks about image processing and a brightness booster but I don’t think either of those will have much of an impact on image quality the company also mentions his 144Hz gaming but that feature uses high end video cards Available only to PC gamers who Like other Samsung TVs, the S95C has cloud gaming built-in.

I haven’t formally reviewed the S95B, but I’ve seen it firsthand for a short time, alongside Sony’s 2022 QD-OLED TV. From what I’ve seen, the image quality was excellent, especially the colors, but I noticed the screen’s finish was lighter and grayer than the LG’s. Other reviewers made the same point while praising the S95B’s color and overall image quality.

I had a chance to see an early version of the new 77″ S95C and a 65″ model firsthand at CES, and in my short time, the image quality looked as good as expected. However, without having an older version to compare to, we couldn’t tell if the screen finish had improved, and a Samsung representative couldn’t confirm whether the company had changed the screen finish on the new model either.

Expect more details on the S95C and Samsung’s other TVs to be revealed this spring.

