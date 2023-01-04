7 Houston business and innovation events you can’t miss in January





As we enter the new year, it’s time to take a look at this month’s agenda for Houston innovators.

Here’s a roundup of the not-to-be-missed events this January, including workshops, summits, meetups, and more.

Note: This post may be updated to add events.

January 9 How to use the media

In this session at The Ion, attendees will learn how businesses should and can take advantage of media opportunities. Leveraging media opportunities such as podcasts, interviews, and articles are great ways to highlight how your product or service can provide a solution. Entrepreneurs, founders or small business owners should attend this workshop to learn how to use media and platforms to their advantage.

The event takes place on Monday, January 9th at 10am at The Ion. Please click here to register.

January 10-12 Ten Across Summit: The Future is Here

Today, more than ever, societies can access the future in a way that has never before been seen. The question is what people do with this knowledge. Join Ten Across Summit: the Future is Here to hear and participate from respected thought leaders and experts. They will share insights and discuss future solutions on topics related to water, heat, energy, infrastructure, equity, risk, and affordable housing. Please add your voice to discussions and networks to discover new resources.

The event will take place from Tuesday, January 10th through Thursday, January 11th at the Hotel Zaza Museum District and the Asia Society Texas Center. Please click here to register.

January 20 HOU Innovation Career Gigs & Tech Expo

The Ion are thrilled to bring back the startup gig directly and in a new and expanded format. Don’t miss your chance to meet some of Houston’s most innovative companies. HOU Innovation Career Gigs & Tech Expo is a platform that connects you with HOU’s tech ecosystem. Explore entry-level jobs and internship opportunities to find opportunities in HOU technology.

The event takes place on Friday, January 20th at 2pm at The Ion. Please click here to register.

January 24 Engage VC: Activate Capital

Joining HX Venture Fund at The Ion on January 24th, Raj Atluru, managing partner at Activate Capital, will discuss how startups can succeed, how Houston can become a leader in the energy transition movement, and great companies. how to build and what investors are looking for among other topics.

The event takes place on Tuesday, January 24th at 8:30 am at The Ion. Please click here to register.

24 January 2022 Nobel Prize: From Einstein’s disbelief to quantum technology

The worldview presented by quantum physics contradicts seemingly self-evident truths. For example, objects have definite positions. Such absurd implications were directly demonstrated by the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics-winning experiment. This session will discuss these experiments, the radically different picture they give of our world, and how physicists are now using these quantum effects to create technologies such as quantum computers.

The event will take place at The Ion on Tuesday, January 24th at 5pm. Please click here to register.

January 30 Creating Space for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Join The Ion to hear from Tracie Jae, founder of The Quiet Rebel. Share a paradigm shift designed to disrupt her current DEI model.

The event will take place at The Ion on Monday, January 30th at 10am. Please click here to register.

January 31 Bots & Brews

This is the premier Energy Drone / Robotics / Data Cloud winter meetup with over 100 industrial robotics and UAV leaders, investors and start-ups. Enjoy beer, snacks and bots! Energy companies and technology/service providers share plans, projects and solutions for 2023.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 31 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at The Ion. Please click here to register.

