Samsung made a giant TV that’s probably out of reach just slightly smaller





Until now, wealthy people who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung TV had to hire a professional to install a massive MicroLED TV in their home. Samsung actually called these TVs “The Wall.” But his 2023 version, unveiled at CES, will allow the lucky ones to set it up themselves if they so choose.

Samsung says its new 76-inch MicroLED CX is the “world’s smallest and most affordable” MicroLED screen. It’s also the first product that doesn’t require professional installation, but I bet most people who actually buy it have help with a dealer setup.

The company hasn’t disclosed exact costs, but “affordability” is definitely a tall order. With the previous version priced at $156,000 for the 110-inch and also available in 88-inch and 99-inch sizes, it’s safe to assume that the new 76-inch model will cost at least tens of thousands of dollars. For reference, my favorite of his 2023 high-end TVs, the LG C2 OLED, in the 77-inch size is $2,700.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung goes big with 77-inch QD-OLED, 98-inch QLED…

3:30

When it becomes really affordable, MicroLED could replace OLED as the best TV technology, although the process will take years. It’s also brighter with perfect black levels and no risk of burn-in. Do not confuse with Mini-LED. MicroLED is named after the millions of tiny pixels that directly create the image. The main hurdle facing mass adoption is getting those pixels (and screens) small enough. In addition to Samsung, LG and Sony, there are also MicroLED models.

Interestingly, at least for material science geeks, Samsung says the CX’s pixels are “forged from sapphire.” Sapphire materials can improve the lighting performance and brightness of MicroLEDs, and a research brief from Samsung suggests that so-called multiple sapphire nanomembranes could help MicroLEDs move closer to commercialization by improving manufacturing efficiency. explains that there is Plus they sound super cool.

Samsung cites some technical chops for the CX, such as “20-bit black detail, 240 Hz variable refresh rate, and 2-ns response time,” but the main image quality advantage over OLED is brightness. I think I’ll get back to you. That said, his current OLED screen is significantly brighter, and his Mini-LED-based LCD is even brighter, both thousands of dollars cheaper than his MicroLED.

140-inch starry night with Samsung MicroLED.

James Martin/CNET

We had a chance to see Samsung’s new MicroLED TVs in person at CES, and they were impressive as usual, especially with their large size, like the 140-inch monster above. There is something incredible about a wall-sized TV that can produce such bright highlights and dark blacks at the same time. We were also interested in the smallest MicroLED TV we’ve seen, but a rep couldn’t confirm when or if any would be available.

In the meantime, remember that Samsung actually announced a 76-inch MicroLED TV in March 2021. The CX is basically that TV (up to 99.99% screen-to-body ratio), finally announced after about two years. New TV technology doesn’t arrive overnight.

