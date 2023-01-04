OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are now official: Here are the new features:





The OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now official as the phone is announced in the Chinese market.The OnePlus 11 is set to launch in India on February 7th. The company has also officially unveiled his OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds along with its new flagship phone.

OnePlus 11 5G: specs, what’s new compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro?

The most important difference concerns design. The OnePlus 11 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a stainless steel camera module. The camera module is also a much more prominent circular shape, similar to those seen on previous phones such as the Vivo X80 Pro.The OnePlus 11 also brings back the alert slider and Hasselblad branding that the OnePlus 10T lacked. The phone is a glass sandwich design.

As for basic specs, OnePlus features a 6.7-inch 2K resolution 120Hz AMOLED LTPO 3.0 screen. The previous OnePlus 10 Pro had an LTPO 2.0 panel, but the size was the same. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which promises 35% better CPU performance and 25% better GPU performance compared to its predecessor. The previous variant featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the OnePlus 10T featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

The device also comes with the same 5,000 mAh battery as last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro. However, OnePlus has increased fast charging support to 100W of SuperVOOC charging compared to 80W on the previous version.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto portrait lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide angle lens with a 13-channel multispectral sensor for Hasselblad tuning and light color discrimination. We’ll have to wait and see how the OnePlus 11 improves camera performance once our Indian review unit arrives. and whether new variants can take this a step further will be watched closely.

In terms of software, the Chinese version will have ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, while the international and Indian versions will have OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: What’s the difference?

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro are co-engineered by Dynaudio and MelodyBost dual driver setup to deliver stereo-grade audio quality. These wireless TWS style earbuds use dual 11mm and 6mm drivers and feature edge separated crystal polymer diaphragms and domes for enhanced balance and tone. These earbuds also offer improved active noise cancellation, which can filter out up to 48dB of ambient noise. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 LE, you can experience fast and smooth music streaming. The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro can deliver 39 hours of music playback on a single charge.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro: when will it be priced in China, India?

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China starting January 9th. The base model of the OnePlus 11 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and costs 3999 yuan (Rs 48,098), while the Buds Pro 2 costs 899 yuan (Rs 10,812). It is not clear what the OnePlus 11 5G will be priced in India when it is released on 7th February 2023. The OnePlus 10T will launch in his August, with the base variant priced at Rs 49,999. Given that the OnePlus 11 is the new flagship, it’s safe to say that the brand is likely to continue its high-price strategy for this phone.

OnePlus 11: lesser-known stuff

The OnePlus 11 is the company’s latest flagship, but it’s not as premium as the OnePlus 10 Pro, which launched in early 2022. The Pro supports USB 3.1 Gen1 for much faster data transfer speeds.

As for charging, the OnePlus 11 supports 100W fast charging. It may charge faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but phones like the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T support much faster 150W SuperVOOCC charging, so the OnePlus 11 is also the company’s best when it comes to charging speed. It is not of

Not only that, but the OnePlus 11 also misses the wireless and reverse wireless charging features found in previous generation OnePlus flagship smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro came with a 32MP selfie camera, but the OnePlus 11 downgrades it to 16MP.

Given all these differences, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems to outperform the OnePlus 11 in at least some aspects. However, be aware that the OnePlus 11 will start at a much lower price point when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. So, if you want the most capable smartphone, the OnePlus 11 is your only option.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/oneplus-11-5g-oneplus-buds-pro-2-launch-price-features-specifications-8360639/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos