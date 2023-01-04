Bigger, brighter Apple Watch reportedly coming next year





When the Apple Watch Ultra came out last year, it instantly took the crown for Apple’s biggest and brightest wearable, with a 49mm display and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Now, according to a new report, Apple is working on a new smartwatch for 2024 that will be even brighter with a much larger screen.

In a Haitong International Securities research note (via MacRumors), analyst Jeff Pu says the new device will feature a Micro LED display. This has never been seen before on an Apple Watch. This allows the screen to be brighter than his OLED version of the current model. The same is the case with the Apple Watch Ultra, which offers up to 2,000 nits for improved usability outdoors.

Pu doesn’t specifically say the watch will be a new model for the Ultra, but it seems likely. suggesting that it is possible.

The upgraded screen will be larger than the current Ultra, which was the largest screen ever on an Apple Watch when it launched in fall 2022. Pu says the diagonal will be his 2.1 inches for the 2024 model. significant increase. The Ultra’s screen measures 1.92 inches diagonal compared to his 1.9 inches on the largest versions of the Series 7 and 8. This may seem disappointing considering how big the Ultra’s chassis is, but the extra bulk is mostly taken up by the larger battery. Additional buttons, and physical reinforcement make it more robust.

Bear in mind that with 2023 barely underway, rumors for 2024 are just getting started, and even current sound information could go downhill if Apple’s plans change. It’s worth keeping. Furthermore, Pu’s predictive record is spotty. AppleTrack’s accuracy rating is only 50% due to the relatively low number of calls, and we missed some rumors about the iPhone 14, such as increased storage and the addition of his ProMotion. Non-Pro iPhone models. We rate this prediction as reasonably plausible, but remain in the “pinch” category until we have confirmation.

Pu’s research notes also say Apple is developing new AirPods Lite. It’s a lower-priced version of Apple’s wireless earbuds, meant to compete with budget rivals.

