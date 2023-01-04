Wireless Power Consortium Teams Up With Apple To Bring MagSafe-Like Features To Android TechCrunch





The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), an organization that overlooks wireless charging standards, has announced a new standard called Qi2. The headline is that WPC is working with Apple to bring features like Magsafe to Android.

It’s been over two years since Apple introduced MagSafe for the iPhone. It’s a wireless standard that opens up a plethora of magnetically attachable accessories, including chargers. The company’s main objective was to increase the speed of wireless charging from 7.5W for Qi-compatible chargers to 15W for MagSafe chargers. Apple also wanted to remove the difficulty of having to perfectly align the phone to a wireless charging pad with magnets that snap perfectly to the back of the phone. However, the standards are still proprietary, and his Apple-certified ecosystem of accessories hasn’t grown much.

WPC said the Qi2 enables a Magnetic Power Profile built on Apple’s MagSafe technology. As such, devices compatible with the Qi2 standard are likely to work with both Android-based and iOS-based devices.

In a press release, WPC said, “Qi2s Magnetic Power Profile ensures that phones and other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are a perfect match to the charging device, resulting in improved energy efficiency and faster charging. ‘ said.

The consortium said the new Qi2 standard will be released later this year and will replace the existing Qi standard. Also, Qi2 compatible accessories should be available by the end of the year. In particular, it says the new standard will pave the way for accessories that “cannot be charged using current flat-to-flat devices.” This can be used to charge different types of headphones and smartwatches.

WPC has not released a full specification related to Qi2, so we don’t yet know what it will do. A WPC spokesperson told The Verge that Qi2 will initially limit charging speeds to 15W, but plans to work on standard higher power profiles at a later stage.

While the Qi2 standard may set the stage for faster magnet-enabled wireless charging experiences, it does not guarantee the quality of magnets used in chargers or phones. It is difficult to guarantee a secure magnetic fit. It’s also not clear if this new standard charger will work perfectly with iPhone 14 and earlier models. As of this writing, Apple has not commented on the matter.

Apple plans to adopt USB-C for iPhones due to EU and Indian regulations, so it may look for another standard to control. Currently, wireless charging, especially something like MagSafe, is nowhere near as fast as wired charging. By basing MagSafe on widely adopted standards like Qi2, Apple could lay the groundwork for making iPhones more (or completely) dependent on wireless charging in the future.

