Asus joins the 18-inch gaming laptop club





Asus’ CES gaming laptop announcement seems to have impacted every model in its portfolio, including 18-inch gaming laptops, the biggest gaming hardware trend for 2023 (so far). It is

Yes, Intel’s 13th Gen H and HX series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs (and “next generation” AMD CPUs and GPUs will be covered in the keynote on Wednesday night, January 4th). The company has also announced some interesting gaming monitors.

There are plenty of screen updates — lots of 240Hz 1440p displays with smaller bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You’ll find this everywhere in gaming laptops — and the 18-inch ones, with 15-inch and 17-inch models being another big trend for the 16 show.

The actual physical redesign is modest, so look for just new components and features, not a whole new look.

Optimized for Optimus

My favorite new feature is the rollout of Nvidia Advanced Optimus support on all of Asus’ gaming laptops with Nvidia GPUs (or at least most of them). This is a technology that allows a laptop’s screen to switch between working with a discrete or integrated GPU without forcing a reboot, and finally using his G-Sync on the laptop’s display. is. This is potentially great energy efficiency and battery life savings.

Asus’ ROG Nebula HDR display, available in the Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G14, Strix Scar 16, and Flow X16, has twice as many mini LED backlight zones (1,024). These are DisplayHDR 1000 compliant screens with a peak brightness of 1,100 nits. That level of brightness can get hot, so the heatsink is also bigger. As mentioned above, they are 1440p 240Hz and also have 100% P3 color gamut coverage. One exception is the Nebula HDR screen on the Zephyrus G14. This is a darker DisplayHDR 600. But 3ms pixel refresh is not great.

Asus also has an external GPU box called the XG Mobile. Works with systems such as the 13″ Flow X13 and Flow Z13 laptops and the 16″ Flow X16 to add graphics power. His XG Mobile previously included an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, but this year he will be upgraded to a new 40-series RTX GPU. This makes this expensive add-on feel like a better long-term investment.

The new ROG Strix G16.

Asus

AMD is not left behind. There’s a new model that highlights all the latest and greatest technology the company has to offer called the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition. . Sadly, the MUX switch (an awkward way to switch between discrete and integrated GPUs) remains here. It’s not as sophisticated a solution as the Optimus, and it doesn’t have Thunderbolt 4 support (it does have USB 4). Because this is still from Intel.

There are several other AMD CPU-based models, and some new gaming laptops, including the 16-inch Zephyrus model, feature new six-speaker arrays. Perhaps more importantly, many ROG products have (eventually) upgraded to 1080p webcams. This is what you can expect from any laptop today.

There’s no pricing yet, but it looks like they’re all set to ship in Q2.

