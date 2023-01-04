AT&T to offer Samsung Galaxy A14 5G starting January 13





Get more value when the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G arrives at AT&T

Starting January 13th, new and existing customers can purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for $2/month. No trade-in required 1

What’s the news? Starting January 13th, AT&T* will unveil the latest device in its A-series lineup, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G2. AT&T 5G is fast, reliable, and secure. All AT&T unlimited plans3 include 5G access at no additional charge.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available online and in stores.

AT&T offers more value with the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

Unlimited Plans: With options like Unlimited Your WaySM, you can choose the plan that works best for each family member on your account. All our unlimited plans include AT&T 5G access and AT&T ActiveArmorSM mobile security. apps and solutions. Travel Internationally with AT&T: Traveling Internationally? Use your phone like you’re at home with unlimited high-speed data, calls and texts for $10 a day in over 210 destinations. Unlimited premium plans are available at no extra charge. myAT&T App: Download the free app to take advantage of updated features like pre-order date calendar reminders and even simpler navigation for quick access to your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. For the link, text myATT to 556699. AT&T Lite to You: For a more personal, personalized delivery and expert set-up service, try AT&T Lite to You. You can choose when and where to pick up your device. Plus, enjoy free shipping with flexible returns and same-day pickup in store or curbside.7

what about the function?

Packed with attractive features such as a vibrant display, this modern, sleek design phone is an amazing value for those looking for something new and sophisticated without the designer price tag. Some additional features are:

5G Connectivity: This smartphone is built with security in mind with fast, reliable and secure AT&T 5G. High-definition cameras: A 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a sleek triple-lens rear-facing camera bring more detail, color, and depth to any scene for stunning selfies. Powerful battery life: Stay connected, browse and work in less charging time with Samsung’s long-lasting fast-charging battery8. Security & Privacy Dashboard: An easy and transparent way to see how apps track your data and quickly disable unwanted tracking.

Who is this designed for?

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is made for conscious and price-sensitive customers. Equipped with the latest technology and features, customers will be thrilled to get a stylish phone without the expensive tags.

What about business customers?

An affordable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G incorporates a large 6.6-inch screen9, innovative cameras, and everything you need to stay connected every day at 5G speeds. AT&T Business customers can buy the Galaxy A14 5G with his two-year service contract for $24.99.10 For more information, visit business.att.com.

