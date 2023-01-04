Citizen says its smartwatch can tell how tired or alert you are





As smartwatches get better at measuring vitals and exercise stats, more emphasis is placed on how smartwatches can be used to improve sleep and mental health. Watchmaker Citizen is the latest company to do just that with its new CZ smartwatch lineup, which debuted at CES and arrives in the US this March.

The company says its new smartwatch uses tools built on research from the NASA Ames Research Center Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory to assess fatigue and alertness levels. “Casual” finishes on CZ watches start at $350 (around $290, AUD520) and “Sport” models start at $375.

The Citizen CZ smartwatch is just the latest example of smartwatch makers trying to explore how factors like sleep and stress affect physical health. And the next step for wearables is not only tracking health metrics, but also providing advice and additional context about what those numbers really mean.

The main feature of the clock is the alert score generated after the user has taken the app’s alert monitor test. Citizen says the test is based on his psychomotor vigilance test used by NASA to assess the alertness of astronauts. According to Citizen, the Alert Monitor test is easy and can be taken daily. It’s also worth noting that NASA previously created its own app that measures arousal based on psychomotor vigilance tests.

Sleep tracking is another major focus of the CZ smartwatch lineup. Citizen claims its software can understand a wearer’s chronotype, whether they’re a morning person or a night person. Using his IBM’s Watson Studio, the watchmaker analyzes the wearer’s sleep data and the aforementioned alert her score over a period of 7-10 days to identify the user’s chronotype.

The watch then combines chronotype information and alert scores with more general data points such as heart rate, sleep patterns and activity to learn the wearer’s habits and how to reduce fatigue and increase alertness. I suggest These recommendations, which Citizen calls Power Fixes, were also designed using NASA research, the company says.

Otherwise, Citizen’s new watches have a standard set of smartwatch features like microphones and speakers, as well as the ability to run apps like Spotify, Amazon Alexa, Strava, and YouTube Music. It also has sensors that have become commonplace in most smartwatches, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, barometers, altimeters and blood oxygen monitors. The watch runs on Google’s Wear OS software and is compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

The usefulness and accuracy of Citizen’s alert monitors and chronotype observations cannot be determined without actually trying the watch. The launch also comes at a time of increased scrutiny over how much data technology devices collect about you and how that data is protected. Our overall goals are consistent with the general trends we have seen in the wearable technology space over the past few years.

For example, Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung will add new sleep-tracking features to their wearables in 2022. Fitbit also introduced the Sense 2 in August. It includes new sensors that passively detect when the body may be showing signs of stress.

