Loral Unveils Two New CES 2023 Innovation Award Winning Beauty Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — L’Oral today announced at CES 2023 two new technology prototypes that expand access to beauty expressions. For people with limited range of motion in their hands and arms; L’Oral Brow Magic is the first at-home electronic brow makeup applicator that gives users a customized brow look in seconds.

Loral Group CEO Nicolas Hieronymus said: His two consumer tech launches at CES this year represent our true purpose: to create the beauty that moves the world. “

HAPTA INTRODUCTION An estimated 50 million people worldwide live with limited fine motor skills. This makes everyday gestures such as applying makeup difficult. Developed by L’Oral scientists and engineers, his HAPTA is a portable, ultra-precise smart his makeup applicator for users with limited range of motion in their hands and arms to steadily apply lipstick at home. You can paint it. HAPTA incorporates Verily’s proprietary technology to stabilize and level cookware to give people with limited range of motion in their hands and arms the ability to eat confidently and independently. increase.

The key to HAPTA is the combination of built-in smart motion controls and customizable attachments. This improves the user’s range of motion, increases ease of use for difficult-to-open packages, and enables precision application to help individuals who would otherwise be difficult to achieve. You can be confident, independent, and enjoy the power of beauty self-expression.

said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO of Research, Innovation and Technology at Loral. “We are dedicated and passionate about bringing new technologies that enhance beauty services that augment and fulfill the ultimate desires, expectations and unmet needs of every individual.”

HAPTA is equipped with a magnetic attachment that allows for ergonomic and easy use that allows 360 degree rotation and 180 degree flexion. A “click” feature allows users to intuitively set the intended position, stay in place during use, and lock customized settings for future use. HAPTA has a built-in battery (3 hours for a full charge), and by charging the device, you can use it continuously for 1 hour (approximately 10 times or more).

HAPTA’s leveling equipment will be piloted at Lancme, owned by L’Oral, in 2023. First is the lipstick applicator, followed by additional makeup applications in the future.

“For years, Lancum has aimed to provide beauty solutions tailored to the needs of every woman.Beauty technology revolutionizes the way beauty products and services are developed, enabling greater personalization. , we have realized this mission in an even more powerful way,” said Franoise Lehmann, Global Brand President, Lancum. “With HAPTA, we go one step further by making beauty more accessible, because everyone should have equal access.”

Introducing L’Oral Brow Magic Historically, achieving the desired brow look required several products, time and expertise, and accurate results required expensive professional services such as microblading. was. L’Oral Brow Magic allows you to achieve a personalized brow look at home based on your natural brows and facial features.

Developed by L’Oral in partnership with technology company Prinker, the pioneer in printed temporary tattoos, L’Oral Brow Magic makes professional results accessible at home. Using a printing technology with 2,400 tiny nozzles and a print resolution of up to 1,200 dpi, L’Oral Brow Magic is the first handheld, lightweight, electric powertrain that gives consumers the most accurate eyebrow shape in seconds. Brow makeup applicator.

Using L’Oral’s Modiface AR technology, L’Oral Brow Magic scans the user’s face and recommends microblading, microshading, or filler effects.

“The strength of Loral’s beauty technology programs is underpinned by the quality of our partnerships. Combining the advanced technology of , we are able to create an entirely new gesture of beauty that reimagines the experience of original technology and traditional beauty processes.”

How to use the device:

Open the L’Oral Brow Magic app and scan your face with the Modiface brow reader Select the desired shape, thickness and effect Brush L’Oral Brow Magic Primer through your brows Use the printer to sweep your entire brow in one sweep motion Move to Apply a top coat finish to lock in the look

The brow look created by L’Oral Brow Magic is easy to remove with your regular makeup remover. L’Oral Brow Magic is set to launch in his 2023.

About Loral

For over 110 years, Loral, the world’s leading beauty player, has been dedicated to one thing: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose to create beauty that moves the world defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With a broad portfolio of 35 international brands and an ambitious sustainability commitment in the Loral for the Future programme, we strive to empower everyone around the world with quality, efficacy, safety, integrity and responsibility. Offer the best and celebrate beauty. Its infinite plural. With a dedicated workforce of 85,400, a well-balanced geographic footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, brands and travel retail), the Group will reach its Generated sales of €32.28 billion. With 20 research centers in 11 countries around the world and a dedicated research and innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and his 3,000 technical experts, Loral invents the future of beauty and We are focused on becoming a tech powerhouse. For more information, please visit https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom.

