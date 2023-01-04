Meta fined $414 million after advertising practices found illegal under EU law





Meta suffered a major loss Wednesday, shutting down its Facebook and Instagram advertising businesses after European Union regulators found it illegally forced users to effectively accept personalized ads. It could have shrunk significantly.

The decision, which includes a €390 million ($414 million) fine, could force Meta to make costly changes to its ad-based business in one of its largest markets, the EU. I have.

The ruling was a block of 27 countries, home to about 450 million people, that signed groundbreaking data aimed at limiting the ability of Facebook and other companies to collect information about users without their prior consent. It’s one of the most important decisions since the enactment of the Privacy Act. This law came into effect in 2018.

The case depends on how Meta receives legal permission from users to collect data for personalized advertising. The company includes a lengthy statement in its terms of service agreement that users must agree to before accessing services like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This effectively means that users must either allow their data to be used for personalized advertising or stop using Metas social media services…permanently.

Metas’ European headquarters are in Dublin, so according to Ireland’s Data Privacy Commission, which serves as the EU’s main regulator, the EU authorities believe that including legal consent within the terms of use is a way to personalize users. It said it had determined that it essentially compelled them to accept ads and violated known European laws.As General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Mehta has been given three months to outline how he will comply with the ruling. The decision does not specify what the company will have to do, but it is possible that Meta will allow users to choose whether or not their data is used for such targeted promotions. there is.

One of the most valuable parts of the Metas business is lost if many users choose not to share their data. Information about a user’s digital history, such as which videos on Instagram make a user stop scrolling or the types of links a user clicks when browsing her Facebook feed, can be put in front of users who are most likely to make a purchase. Used by marketers to display advertisements. This practice has allowed Meta to generate $118 billion in revenue in 2021.

The penalties for Meta contrast with regulations in the US, where there is no federal data privacy law and only a few states like California have taken steps to create rules similar to those in the EU. The ruling may affect US users. Many technology companies apply EU rules globally because they are easier to implement than just in Europe.

The EU ruling hit Meta, which was already grappling with a significant drop in advertising revenue, as changes made by Apple in 2021 gave iPhone users the choice of whether or not advertisers can track them. is the latest business headwind. Meta said last year that Apple’s changes will cost him about $10 billion in 2022, and a consumer survey revealed that the majority of users block tracking. .

Metas is struggling as it tries to diversify its business from social media to the world of virtual reality known as the Metaverse. The company’s stock has plummeted by more than 60% over the past year, laying off thousands of employees.

Wednesday’s announcement relates to two complaints filed against Meta in 2018. Meta said it would appeal the decision by setting up a lengthy legal battle to test the power of GDPR and how regulators are willing to use the law to force changes on companies. business practices.

In a statement, Facebook said it was disappointed with these decisions as it strongly believes our approach respects the GDPR.

The results were hailed by privacy groups as a long-overdue response to companies collecting as much data about people online as possible to serve personalized ads. However, the fact that it took him more than four years to reach a decision was seen by critics as a weak and slow implementation of the GDPR.

European law enforcement has yet to live up to its GDPR promises, says Johnny Ryan, a privacy rights activist and senior fellow at the Irish Civil Liberties Council. The verdict shows that Big Tech may have a much tougher road ahead.

Within the European Union, there have been disagreements about how to enforce the GDPR. Irish authorities initially said they had ruled that Metas’ use of the Terms of Service for authorization was legally sufficient to comply with the law, but this was overruled by a committee of representatives. I was. From all her EU countries.

There is a lack of regulatory clarity on the issue, and discussions have been going on between regulators and policymakers for some time about which legal basis is most appropriate in a given situation, Meta said in a statement. Stated.

Helen Dixon, head of Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, said regulators must be honest brokers and privacy activists’ demands for a ruling that doesn’t stand up to legal challenge. said he should not give in to

Dixon said in an interview that even if he wanted to simply rewrite the GDPR, he wouldn’t be able to achieve the results.

In the EU, there are some signs of a broader and stronger effort to crack down on the world’s biggest tech companies. New EU legislation was passed last year aimed at ending anti-competitive practices in the tech industry and forcing social media companies to more aggressively police user-generated content on their platforms. Amazon last month agreed to make significant changes to how it sells products on its platform as part of a settlement with EU regulators to avoid antitrust violations.

Last November, Meta was fined approximately $275 million by Irish authorities. A data breach discovered last year exposed the personal details of over 500 million Facebook users online.

In 2023, the European Union’s Supreme Court, the European Court of Justice, will also rule on a case that could lead to further changes to Metas’ data collection practices.

But many believe this enforcement is inconsistent with EU policymakers’ rhetoric about strong technical regulation. Max Schrems, an Austrian data protection activist whose nonprofit NOYB filed his complaint in 2018 leading to Wednesday’s announcement, said thousands of data protection complaints still need to be addressed. I’m here.

On paper, he said, they have all these rights, but in practice they just haven’t been enforced.

