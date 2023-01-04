D&D maker Wizards of the Coast reportedly canceled last five games





Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has canceled at least five unannounced video game projects, according to a new Bloomberg report.

The publisher, which also produced Magic: The Gathering and is part of the Hasbro toy conglomerate, has set up and bought development studios, hired and signed creatives, and has ambitions to become a major player in video games in recent years. We’re not hiding it. It looks like we’re scaling back those plans somewhat now.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson said the company remains committed to its use of digital games and is making several changes to its long-term portfolio to strategically align with the development of existing brands. We promise to expand or engage our audience in matching games and new ways. In other words, only the projects with the highest chance of success survived the screening.

The company says fewer than 15 people will lose their jobs at Wizards of the Coast, but Bloomberg said the cancellation could have a bigger impact on outside studios working on the company’s games. .

I don’t know exactly which projects were canceled. In addition to outside studios Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment working on Wizards of the Coast games, Bloomberg also has two outside projects and one of his internal games in early development. is referring to However, Hidden Path’s narrative director Whitney Strix Beltrn confirmed in a tweet that the studio’s D&D game is still in development and is actively hiring for the project.

Polygon is seeking comments from Wizards of the Coast, Otherside, and Hidden Path.

Given the small scale of the layoffs, the cancellations won’t have much of an impact on the internal studio Wizards of the Coast has been building to realize its video game ambitions, some of which In October 2022, the company announced that Tuque Games, developers of the 2021 release of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, will rebrand as Invoke Studios and work on AAA D&D games. Announced.

In the past two years, Wizards of the Coast has also announced the opening of two studios in Austin, Texas. Both former Bioware talents, he is headed by Skeleton Key and Archetype Entertainment.

Despite the size of its investment in video games, Wizards of the Coast has made very few releases or announcements. Aside from the digital versions of Dark Alliance and Magic, which received half-hearted responses, the only game on the company’s public slate is Baldurs Gate 3 from Larian Studios, developer of the Divinity game. Baldurs Gate 3, the sequel to his two classic D&D offshoots from the late 1990s and early 2000s, has been well received in early access and will be released in full this August. It’s a schedule.

