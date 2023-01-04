Roku just announced its own TV series and it makes a lot of sense





Rokuis is stepping up from streaming sticks and audio bars to making its own TVs. At CES 2023, the streaming device maker unveiled his two new lines of Roku Select and Roku Plus.

The new line will consist of a total of 11 models, ranging in size from 24 to 75 inches and including resolutions up to 4K. The HD-based Roku Select series comes equipped with the Roku Voice Remote, and step-up Roku Plus units come with the $30 Voice Remote Pro.

Roku’s first foray into TV manufacturing follows successful partnerships with more established TV suppliers such as TCL, Hisense and Sharp.

“These Roku-branded TVs not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also enable future smart TV innovation,” said Mustafa Ozgen, Roku’s president of devices. said in a press release.

It’s talking about the future, but there’s still no sign that Roku is pushing the technological envelope with its own TVs. . Little is known about the differences between Roku-made TVs and Roku-branded TVs, as Roku has released limited information.

Roku has traditionally relied on partners to innovate in image quality. For example, the TCL 6 series Roku TV uses the latest inmini-LED technology, features full array local dimming, and is affordable. But the company has also unveiled a reference design for the Roku OLED TV and hopes one of his manufacturing partners will take up the task.

Amazon recently launched its own TV lineup, in addition to maintaining partnerships with brands such as Toshiba and Pioneer. The Fire TV Omni and 4 Series were sold exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy, while our partner’s Fire TV was sold at other retailers.

The Roku TV lineup ranges from $119 to $999, and while Roku hasn’t announced specific pricing yet, the TVs are expected to launch in the spring.

