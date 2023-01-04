Phison E26 SSD Preview: PCIe 5.0 SSD Finally Coming





The Phison PS5026-E26 SSD controller will bring PCIe 5.0 performance to the masses in the first quarter of this year. Our reference design example combines Micron’s new 232-layer TLC that improves upon the excellent 176-layer NAND flash used in a wide range of products. The result is unprecedented sequential speeds and huge potential IOPS, but these should be taken care of. High-end PCIe 5.0 drives require proper cooling and the right platform to reach and sustain the highest levels of performance.

The Phison E18 controller preview from mid-2021 showed that Phison is serious about delivering the highest level of performance to consumers, ahead of other controller makers. The E26 reflects this thinking, and sooner or later manufacturers will start promoting SSDs based on the controller. PCIe 5.0 drives can deliver very high levels of sequential performance, but the new controller is also capable of raising the IOPS bar for heavier workloads, dwarfing all PCIe 4.0 contenders on the current list of best SSDs. This is not too surprising as the E26 is based on an enterprise controller design and actually has optional enterprise features.

These drives will also be among the first to include state-of-the-art flash for improved latency and power efficiency. We didn’t see any direct benefit of E26 in those two areas, but the technology is optimized and his DirectStorage API in the future should also benefit from overall speed improvements. It feels like overkill for now, but we need to push the limits to take advantage of the increased PCIe bandwidth. This drive shows that PCIe 4.0 solutions can be left in the dust.

Specifications Swipe to scroll sideways Tested capacity 2TB form factor M.2 2280 interface / protocol PCIe 5.0 x4 / NVMe 2.0 architecture Dual R5 & triple CoXProcess12nmBus8 channels (32CE), up to 2400 MT/s Controller Phison PS5026-E26DRAMSK hynix LPDDR4MemoryMicron 232 Layer 0 TLC (B58R) @ 160 s Sequential read up to 14,000MBps Sequential write up to 11,800MBps Random read up to 1,500K Random write up to 2,000K Security AES-256/SHA512/RSA4096, Opal 2.0/PyriteFirmwareRC2; I/O+ technology options Dual Port , SR-IOV, ZNS, up to 64 NS

The Phison E26 ES (engineering sample) SSD is rated up to 14,000/11,800MBps for sequential reads and writes, and 1,500/2,000K IOPs for random reads and writes respectively. This is a PCIe 5.0 SSD capable of nearly double the sequential read performance of the previous generation PCIe 4.0 SSD using the Phison E18 controller. The maximum IOPS has also been significantly improved. Actual performance will vary by flash type and amount and platform. In fact, PCIe 5.0 SSDs can have more performance variability, depending on which M.2 or PCIe slot is used for the drive.

The Phison E26 controller is based on the enterprise E20 controller used in Phison’s X1 SSD solution, so it has optional features not commonly available in client products. This includes encryption, but also includes support for SR-IOV, ZNS, and up to 64 namespaces. This is combined with Phison’s I/O+ technology designed for DirectStorage gaming, first implemented in the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G. Our sample SSD uses Release Candidate 2 (RC2) firmware and is not a retail sample. The performance of this controller can also be improved with faster flash.

Software and accessories

Software support is dependent on individual manufacturers choosing to use the Phison E26 controller in their SSD products. Free software for benchmarking, health monitoring, and imaging is widely available, but many manufacturers prefer to offer their own SSD toolbox to provide firmware updates. Heatsinks may be considered accessories if they are self-applicable, but PCIe 5.0 drives run hot and usually arrive with heatsinks pre-installed.

look carefully

Image 1/3

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) (Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) (Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Our E26 SSD sample (ES) arrived with an actively cooled heatsink. This is necessary to keep high performance drives from overheating, but good passive cooling may be sufficient. Aggressive cooling is not always desirable, as small fans can be noisy and introduce another point of failure for your product.

Beneath the heatsink, the Phison E26 controller is paired with a memory module, four NAND packages, and Phison’s power management integrated circuit (PMIC). This is not an uncommon layout for high-end Phison drives. The Phison E12 controller also only featured up to four NAND packages until later scaled back with the E12S revision. This might limit capacity to some extent, but the controller was designed for 1Tb/128GB dies, 32 of which are optimal and easily manageable in 4 NAND packages.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware) (Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

The E26’s architecture is similar to Phison’s previous controllers, utilizing a dual ARM Cortex-R5 design with a triple-core CoXProcessor. The R5 is the proven foundation for the majority of consumer SSD controllers, but there are also those based on the Cortex-R8 on the market. This includes SM2269/XT from Solidigm P41 Plus and SM2264 from ADATA Legend 960. The R8 is more powerful and has more features than the R5, but Phison thinks the R5 makes more sense in terms of scalability. This works especially well in coprocessor designs that offload common processes.

The memory is LPDDR4 32Gb/4GB SK hynix H9HCNNNNCPUMLXR-NEE. It’s low power memory, but it has a larger capacity than typical 2 TB drives. The E26 can easily handle his 4TB of flash, and there’s also free space on the back of the PCB for his second memory package. Some NVMe 2.0 features can take advantage of the extra memory on SSDs, while some like Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) can reduce memory overhead. 4GB makes sense for ES and the extra amount is irrelevant for today’s testing.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

The flash module is labeled NV066, Micron’s 232-layer TLC (B58R). It is a generational improvement on the currently popular 176-layer TLC (B47R). These modules are 4Tb/512GB each for a total of 2TB. Micron’s 232-layer TLC uses 1Tb/128GB dies, so each package has 4 dies (4DP) for a total of 16. Interleaving between dies is improved in this generation of flash because each die has 6 planes instead of 4. All else being equal, this should improve maximum performance by at least 50%.

4K read and write latencies are expected to improve with the addition of planes. Micron implements independent plain reads in this architecture. This is the technology used in the 176-layer QLC and works great in the Crucial P3 and Crucial P3 Plus. Independent wordline technology was introduced with the 176-layer TLC first found in the Crucial P5 Plus. This particular 232-layer flash is running at an I/O rate of 1600 MT/s, but is capable of 2000 and 2400 MT/s.

