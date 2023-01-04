Salesforce lays off 10% of staff, cuts office space





Business software giant Salesforce announced Wednesday that it plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees, and shrink office space over concerns about the economy.

The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more cautious approach to purchasing decisions, the company’s co-CEO Marc Benioff said in a memo to employees announcing the cuts. Stated.

Salesforce’s revenue, like many other technology companies, has increased during the pandemic, when more people around the world have come to rely heavily on technology to work from home and collaborate with colleagues remotely. surged. In his letter, Benioff suggested the company was hiring too aggressively during that period.

Salesforce employed just under 80,000 people at the end of October, up from about 48,000 three years ago.

Benioff said that too many jobs have led to the recession we are now facing and that I am to blame.

A Salesforce spokeswoman said the company had no further comment on the cuts.

Job cuts highlight the slowdown in the tech industry even more clearly. In recent months, tech giants like Amazon have slowed hiring and cut headcount, while smaller companies like Lyft and Stripe have also announced layoffs. Many of the industry’s biggest companies report financial results that suggest they are feeling the effects of persistently high inflation and rising interest rates.

Social media companies have been particularly hard hit by the setback of digital advertising. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, cut his 13% of its workforce in November and said its headcount will remain roughly flat through the end of the year. Snap, the parent company of Snapchats, laid off his 20% of its workforce in August, citing tough macroeconomic conditions. Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for his $44 billion in October, cut the company’s workforce by more than half.

Salesforce sales increased 14% in its most recent quarter. This is the slowest pace in years. We expect growth to slow further this quarter. Other technology chiefs, such as Metas Mark Zuckerberg, recently admitted they had hired too many people because they rushed to cut jobs. More than 100 technical workers were laid off.

Salesforce’s cutbacks come as some of its executives retire. In November, the company’s co-CEO, Brett Taylor, announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the month and stepping down. One Stewart Butterfield also said he will resign by the end of the month. Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in 2020.

Salesforce is San Francisco’s largest private employer and its flagship office building is the tallest in the city.

The company estimates the change could cost up to $2.1 billion. Benioff said Salesforce provides U.S. employees with a minimum of five months’ salary, as well as health insurance and career resources. Most of the cuts will be made over the next few weeks, he wrote.

Salesforce shares rose more than 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock has fallen nearly 50% last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/04/technology/salesforce-layoffs.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos