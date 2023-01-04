Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G gets a better selfie camera for a lower price





Samsung’s Galaxy A devices are already affordable compared to most phones, but the company is taking it a step further with the new $200 Galaxy A14 5G. The new phone announced at CES 2023 is $50 cheaper than the Galaxy A13 5G at launch and adds a high-definition selfie camera. Otherwise, the phone mostly retains the same features and hardware as its predecessor. Samsung is expanding its lineup of budget phones after inflation hit phone sales throughout 2022 as people tightened their purse strings.

Samsung may be best known for its Galaxy S phones, which compete directly with Apple’s high-end iPhone line and Google’s flagship Pixel devices. But his cost-conscious A-series found a loyal following. According to Counterpoint Research data for June 2022, Samsung’s Galaxy A mobile phone is his one of the best-selling devices in countries and regions such as the UK, India, France, South Korea and Germany.

The Galaxy A14 5G has a lot in common with the Galaxy A13 5G, which launched in December 2021. Both phones have similarly sized screens (6.6 inches compared to the A13 5G’s 6.5 inch display), 5G, and 90 Hz adaptive refresh rates for smooth scrolling. , 5,000 mAh battery, 15 Watt quick charge, triple camera system consisting of 50 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel depth camera and 2 megapixel macro camera. Galaxy A14 5G runs on Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor. This is the same chip that powers budget phones like the TCL Stylus 5G and Moto G 5G.

The biggest difference between the new A14 5G and A13 5G is the device’s front-facing camera and its price. The Galaxy A14 5G has a 13-megapixel selfie camera, which should be a notable improvement from his A13 5G’s 5-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy A14 5G is also $50 cheaper than the Galaxy A13 5G, which launches at $250 and offers the same 64 GB of storage. Both phones also have a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A14 5G seems like a good deal at $200. The downside is that Android version updates will only receive his 2nd generation. Samsung, on the other hand, typically offers up to four generations on some pricier models. Also, the Galaxy A14 5G will get up to four years of security updates. This puts him a year behind the five years Samsung has promised for its Galaxy S22 device. The Galaxy A14 5G launches with Android 13, the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

The arrival of the Galaxy A14 5G is another sign that Samsung is leaning heavily into the budget smartphone space. Last year, it expanded its Galaxy A lineup with devices like the Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. did.

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy A14 5G just before the expected announcement of the Galaxy S23 family. The South Korean tech giant usually unveils new Galaxy S phones in his February. This year’s lineup is rumored to include a new 200-megapixel main camera on the expected Ultra model and a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm.

