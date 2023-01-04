Phison Gen5 SSD Controller Portfolio Updated at CES 2023





Phison has updated/announced a variety of new technologies including the E26 PCIe Gen5 controller with exclusive I/O+ technology to further enhance the gaming experience. He also demoed his latest Gen5 X-series SSD enterprise controller. This is expected to deliver up to double the performance per watt compared to his Phison X1 SSD platform of the last generation.

Phison also announced the PS7201 Retimer, the successor to the world’s first PCI-SIG Association certified PCIe 5.0 Redriver PS7101. Retimer is designed to solve performance and data integrity issues for enterprise and automotive applications, further enhancing the Gen5 ecosystem.

Phison E26 (PS5026-E26)

First shown at CES 2022, the E26 is the company’s flagship PCIe Gen5 controller for high-end desktop gaming on modern consoles, desktop/laptop PCs, and mobile devices.

New interface technologies are often highlighted by significant performance improvements. This is certainly the case with PCIe Gen5. PCIe Gen5 E26 doubles the bandwidth and improves latency by 30% compared to its predecessor, Gen4, for a better gaming and digital content creation experience.

It also combines the latest I/O+ technologies to power sustained workloads and improve power efficiency. Phison plans to partner with companies such as Seagate, Corsair and Sabrent to bring the E26 SSD to market.

We also spoke with Phison on a podcast last year, specifically about the benefits of Gen5 and what companies can offer.

Phison E26 (PS5026-E26) Specifications Host Interface PCIe 5.0 x4 (Bandwidth: 32GT/s x4) Compliant with PCI Express Base Specification Revision 5.0 Compliant with NVMe 2.0 Processor Up to 8 Channel Flash Transfer Rate with 32 Chip Enables (CE) supports up to 2,400MT/s capacities up to 32TB Supports 3D TLC and QLC NAND flash memory Toggle 5.0 and ONFi 5.0 compliant Flash I/O operating voltage supply 1.2V DRAM controller DDR4 & LPDDR4 (32-bit, 3200Mbps) data reliability Phison 5th generation LDPC ECC & RAID ECC DDR ECC engine End-to-end data path protection Security AES 256 SHA 512 RSA 4096 TCG Opal 2.0 Performance Up to 12GB/s sequential read Sequential write up to 11GB/s 4K random read Up to 1,500K IOPS 4K Random Writes Up to 2,000K IOPS Power Management L1.2 Temperature Range Operating Range: 0~70 C Storage Range: 40~85 C Operating Junction Temperature: 40~125 C Package 576-ball FCCSP, 16 mm x 16 mm Peripheral Built-in temperature sensor GPIO pins Built-in UART functionality I3C and SPI PCIe Gen5 X-series SSD controller and PS7201 retimer for external ROM

Phisons Enterprise PCIe Gen5 X-series SSD controllers are also significantly improved, doubling the performance compared to previous PCIe Gen4 platforms. The latest Gen5 X-series X2 controllers are expected to exceed 14GB/s sequential performance and 3.2 million IOPS random performance, while being significantly more power efficient.

Additionally, Phison shows that its new PS7201 Retimer can retransmit new signals over long PCIe Gen5 cable lengths (usually between server nodes and rack storage enclosures) or between in-vehicle computing systems.

The PS7201 also has the advantage of full 16 lanes with branching capability, extended reach by 42 dB at 16 GHz, and fast performance with less than 5 ns latency mode. The CXL 2.0 architecture also benefits from the PS7201’s full compliance capabilities.

Market impact

Companies have similarly been waiting for the prospect of Gen5 SSDs hitting the mass market. Shipments are very limited right now, and even most SKUs shipping in Enterprise look more like Gen4 SSDs than true Gen5. They may have a Gen5 interface, but typically have fewer lanes, which limits overall performance. It will be interesting to see if the SSD brand picks up the Phison X Gen5 controller so they can bring their full SSD to market soon. This is Phison’s first major effort into his SSD space for the enterprise.

The Phison E26 targets a client space that is also hungry for Gen5 performance, especially as GPU direct storage approaches reality. It’s been a year since the E26 was unveiled, and we can say that production has been much slower than expected. That said, Phison already has a number of players who are likely to adopt the platform. Seagate, Sabrent, and Corsair all shipped Phison SSDs this year. These drives should hit the market “soon”. This is most likely led by He Sabrent, a consistent early adopter of Phison technology.

