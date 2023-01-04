New Linux malware exploits 30 vulnerabilities in WordPress plugins





A new Linux malware has been haunting WordPress-based websites, attempting to exploit 30 known vulnerabilities in several older WordPress plugins and themes. The malware, named Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1, injects malicious JavaScript into the targeted website.

Again, the importance of timely updates became apparent. According to his Dr. Web, who discovered Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1, the trojanized malware includes WooCommerce, the WP Live Chat Support plugin, Google Code Inserter, and more (too many to list).

A remote-controlled Trojan acts as a backdoor that pushes malicious JavaScript obtained from a command-and-control (C2) server to a website when it sees that the website uses a vulnerable plugin. To do.

Successful exploitation of one or more vulnerabilities injects malicious JavaScript downloaded from a remote server into the targeted page. This causes the injection to happen so that when an infected page is loaded, this JavaScript is started first, regardless of the original content of the page, Dr. Web said.

Also, when users visit and click anywhere on an infected website, they are redirected to a website of the attacker’s choice where they are offered malvertising, encouraged to download malware, or phishing. may become a target of

Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1 is developed with additional features such as entering standby mode, shutting down, and pausing action logging. The malware is designed to target 32-bit versions of Linux, but can also run on 64-bit versions.

In addition to Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1, Dr. Web also encountered a variant of the same backdoor. The difference is that Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.2 has a different C2 server address, a different domain address than where the malicious JavaScript was downloaded, and targets 11 additional plugins .

Details: PyPI malware extension downloaded over 2,300 times

plugins and themes

Both Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1 and 2 are targeted

Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.2 WP Live Chat Support Plugin WP Quick Appointment Manager

Brizy WordPress plugin

WordPress Yuzo Related Articles

Facebook Live Chat Video Player Yellow Pencil Visual Theme Customizer Plugin Blog Designer WordPress Plugin by Zotabox FV Flowplayer

Woo Commerce

Easy smtp

WordPress Ultimate FAQ (Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-17232 and CVE-2019-17233) WordPress Coming Soon Page WP GDPR Compliance Plugin WP-Piwik Integration (WP-Piwik)

wordpress theme one tone

WordPress Access Control Newspaper Theme (Vulnerability CVE-2016-10972)

Visual Composer WordPress ND Shortcode Simple Field WordPress Plugin Thim Core WP Live Chat

WordPress Delucks SEO Plugin

Google code inserter

Pages and Maintenance Mode Poll, Survey, Form and Quiz Maker with OpinionStage Total Donations Plugin Hybrid

social metrics tracker

Custom Template Light Post

WPeMatico RSS Feed Fetcher

Rich review plugin

Both Trojan horse variants contain unimplemented functionality to hack into the targeted website’s administrator account via brute force attacks that apply known login names and passwords and use special vocabularies. I know that This functionality may have existed in previous variants. Conversely, it is also possible that the attackers are planning to use this feature in future versions of this malware, he added Dr. Web.

The obvious mitigation is to update WordPress, plugins, themes and all related components. Dr. Web also recommends setting strong and unique logins and passwords.

Let us know if you enjoyed reading this news on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. I look forward to hearing from you.

Image Source: Shutterstock

Malware details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/it-security/security-general/news/linux-malware-targeting-wordpless-plugins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos