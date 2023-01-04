JBL’s Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker boosts bass





At CES 2023, JBL will show off the JBL Pulse 5. This is his fifth version of the popular portable speaker, with built-in LEDs and an app-controllable ambient light show that’s certainly pretty compelling. It will ship this spring for $239.

Samsung-owned JBL says it has upgraded the speaker’s surface to make it “smoother.” The sound is also louder and has improved clarity, with “a larger passive radiator and acoustic volume for deeper bass, as well as the addition of a woofer and tweeter focused on delivering low-mid frequency sound.”

Read more: Best Bluetooth Speakers of 2023

The JBL Pulse 5 offers 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and is IP67 water and dust resistant. It also has a rope strap for carrying around or hanging on something. With JBL’s PartyBoost feature, you can wirelessly connect JBL Pulse 4 or Pulse 5 speakers to create an even more daring light show.

The back of the speaker has an integrated strap.

Screenshot by JBL/David Carnoy/CNET

Looking forward to testing this when it arrives later this year. In the meantime, here are the main specs of the JBL Pulse 5:

Vibrant 360-degree LED light show: Visualize your music with different light show themes and customizations JBL Portable App: Control light show colors via the JBL Portable App Two JBL PartyBoost enabled speakers for Bluetooth 5.3 stereo sound Pair or link multiple JBL PartyBoost enabled speakers Loud speaker 12 hours play time (USB-C charging) IP67 waterproof and dustproof Price: $239 Expected to ship Spring 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/home-entertainment/jbls-pulse-5-bluetooth-speaker-bumps-the-bass/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos