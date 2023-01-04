CES 2023 Must-See Highlights: Sliding Foldables, Stunning TVs, and Incredibly Thin Laptops





CES, the biggest consumer electronics show of the year, is already in full swing. We’ll be on the CES show floor live, trying out all the new gadgets and sifting through the noise to bring you the coolest, wackiest, most innovative new tech we can find. , Samsung, LG, Intel, Nvidia, Dell and more gave us a glimpse of what they have in store for 2023. Beautiful TVs, blazing game consoles, 8K projectors and even futuristic concept devices. And we are just getting started.

This page will be updated throughout the week as exciting new products are announced from Sony, AMD and more. In the meantime, scroll down for CES 2023 highlights so far. Consider this the tl;dr of CES 2023. If you’ve only read one CES recap (but why stop there?), this is it.

Samsung and Dell take a peek into the future at CES

It’s easy to get caught up in the glitz and glamor of CES, but the heart of the show is all about marketing. Big companies will use this as an opportunity to debut his 2023 product with lavish fanfare. But what makes CES special, and dare I say fun, is the products you can’t buy. The concept product is ‘maybe’ rather than ‘in 2033’ rather than ‘later this year’.

We’re only a day into CES, but we’ve seen some of these compelling product candidates.

Samsung has already unveiled a number of tech, including an AI-powered oven that can tell you if your food is on fire. Also presented was his Flex Hybrid, an intriguing mobile phone concept. As the model above shows, the left side of the Flex Hybrid can be folded like the Galaxy Fold, and the right side can be slid out.

The concept is courtesy of Samsung Display rather than the mobile division of the South Korean giant, which is responsible for manufacturing and selling phones. But the press release showcasing the concept promised CES to bring “innovative OLED products of all sizes, small, medium and large, to give a glimpse into the future of displays.” Samsung is not the only company doing so. Check out his 2020 scrolling display on TCL.

Dell’s Nyx Concept Controller.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Another company showing a vision for the future is Dell through its Nyx concept line. Perhaps the most notable product is the Nyx gaming controller. At first glance, it looks like another third-party Xbox controller, albeit with some flashy lights. Oh, it’s more than that. The Nyx controller is tricked out with a series of hidden inputs that double the functionality of the controller.

The idea seems to be to bridge the gap between the gamepad and the keyboard. Allows for much more input than a gamepad. This means, for example, that in MMOs he can use a wider range of attacks, or in first person shooters he can switch between 6 or 7 guns instead of the 2 or 3 that console gamers are often limited to. increase.

The Nyx controller features a central fingerprint reader, a touch sensor under the shoulder buttons that let you scroll your fingers for different effects, a dual scroll wheel under the central area and a shift button on the back. You can use it to switch between face button setups. That last feature alone doubles your gamepad input.

It’s not the most spectacular concept device ever, but the humble gamepad hasn’t changed much in the last 20 years. A step like this is like a giant leap for those who love to game on both consoles and PCs.

As if a 97-inch OLED TV wasn’t enough, LG made it wireless.

LG Stunning TVs from LG, Samsung, and… Roku?

Roku has announced its expansion into TV, essentially competing with partnerships with established TV makers like TCL, Hisense and Sharp. The move has been rumored for a long time and makes a lot of sense for streaming device makers. Roku TVs come with branded voice remotes, including the popular (and always useful) Find My Remote feature.

In other TV news, Samsung has created a slightly smaller version of “The Wall” TV, which you probably can’t afford just yet. The big change this year is the 76-inch size, plus a MicroLED screen that promises even better images. Oh, and no more professional setup required.

Meanwhile, LG is bumping up the brightness of its next-generation OLED TVs (up to 70% on the G3). LG also made its 97-inch OLED TV wireless, beating out all other TVs.

The Alienware x14 is our thinnest 14″ gaming laptop.

Josh Goldman/CNET Alienware and LG laptops to get even thinner at CES 2023

Speaking of laptops, CES 2023 has a lot to offer. Alienware has surprised us with four new laptops ahead of CES, including the Alienware x14, which the company said is the thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world. It has a 2,560×1,600 pixel, 165Hz refresh rate display and will start at $1,799 when it ships this winter. The larger version, Alienware x16, starts at $3,099.

These laptops are for those willing to sacrifice some power for sleek design. If your only concern is brute force, Alienware’s M18 is more your bag Maybe… This is Alienware’s most powerful laptop yet. 18-inch with Intel or AMD processors and Nvidia or Radeon graphics, and up to 9TB of storage.

Two laptops that won’t be the most attractive at CES, but have the potential to be the best for many buyers, are Dell’s new G15 and G16 gaming laptops. Dell’s G-series has always been a standout among budget gaming laptops. The G15 and G16 spice things up even more with flashy Alienware design touches. The new models are due in the spring, with the Dell G15 starting at around $849 and the G16 starting at around $1,499.

The Dell G15 and G16 are budget gaming laptops starting at $849 and $1,499.

Josh Goldman/CNET

LG, on the other hand, embodies “thin and light” in both the laptop and its precious OLED. Plus, the 11mm-thick Gram Ultraslim device packs up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage into a tiny frame and features a 13th generation Intel chip.

The South Korean electronics giant will be battling fellow South Korean electronics giant Samsung at CES – not for supremacy in the laptop space, but rather in TVs. LG has announced that it will be bringing several new models to the show, including his OLED C3, the sequel to last year’s C2. CNET TV guru David Katzmaier called it “the best high-end TV for the price” by CNET TV guru David Katzmaier. Samsung wants to compete with its own QLED screens, including his up to 98-inch products that will be on display at CES.

Chip war between Intel and Nvidia

Sleek displays and dazzling screens are great, but often it’s the invisible tech that counts most.

Let’s start with Intel, which hosted a keynote on Tuesday ahead of CES. It has unveiled a boatload of new 13th Gen processors that power its vast range of products. The flagship processor is the high-power Core H-series processor, the first 24-core processor designed for use in laptops. The chip runs up to 5.6Ghz and features his eight cores dedicated to intense tasks like gaming and rendering. At the other end of the spectrum is the Core i3 N series, which boosts performance for entry-level laptops. This is probably the more important goal. We will be seeing new laptops powered by Intel’s new processors that will be announced soon at CES.

Less abstract than chip performance is the upgrade they bring. The new generation of Intel CPUs includes Unison, which allows iPhone and Android devices to send and receive texts from a PC, and Thunderbolt 4, which sets the standard for the ability to run two 4K external displays. Again, expect to see these features in product announcements over the next few days.

Nvidia brings GeForce Now to your car.

NVIDIA

Next is Nvidia. Chief among its announcements are improvements to his GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service that allows you to stream games on your laptop, phone, and more. That means the power of Nvidia’s GeForce 4080 GPUs will be brought to the cloud. If you subscribe to the premium tier of GeForce Now (hereafter referred to as GeForce Now Ultimate), you can stream your games at 240Hz and enjoy ray tracing (which greatly improves how light is rendered in games) and DLSS 3 (which improves image quality). algorithm to increase the frame rate while maintaining it).

Plus, GeForce Now… comes to cars. If you have a screen on your car’s dashboard, you can play games while it’s parked. With a screen behind the driver or passenger seat, people sitting behind you can enjoy the game on the go. First, Nvidia partners with his Hyundai, BYB and Polestar.

Finally, Nvidia has announced its RTX 40 series of laptops – laptops powered by mobile graphics cards. His non-gaming 14-inch laptops, like the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14 and his ZenBook Pro 14 with RTX 4070, 4060, 4050 mobile chips, are highlighted and will ship in late February starting at $999.

