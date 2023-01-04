LG’s latest generation OLED TVs are upping the brightness factor





At the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas on Wednesday, LG showed off its full lineup of new OLED TVs for 2023. Literally the biggest addition is the fully wireless 97-inch OLED TV.

It’s called the M3 series, and as you can see in the video below, it looks great in person, but can be incredibly expensive. No.) Among the TVs the average human can actually afford, some of the most notable models also include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TVs for money. As a G3 that promises to improve brightness.

The biggest difference between current LG OLED TVs and the new ones is the G3’s higher brightness. His G3 models of 55, 65 and 77 inches have up to 70% more brightness than his G2 from last year thanks to a new light control architecture and light enhancement algorithm. LG claims about 1,800 nits, which is about double the OLED TVs I’ve measured. The ones I’ve seen certainly looked very bright, but we’ll have to wait until we have a review to see how bright they are.

Now Playing: Watch This: LG’s Wireless OLED TV Is a 97-Inch Tech Power

4:58

According to LG, the company’s 8K TV lineup, the Z3, is also about 30-40% brighter than before. Available in 77-inch and 83-inch sizes, it’s still very expensive and, like his other 8K TVs, isn’t worth the money for most buyers.

OLED TVs have better overall image quality than other high-end TVs, and in my experience are already bright enough in most lighting environments. However, all parts of brightness are useful, especially in bright rooms and HDR TV shows and movies. Perhaps the G3 will surpass the light output of his competing QD-OLED models from Sony and Samsung. Nothing beats a mini LED set like the Samsung QN90B or Hisense U8H. But if LG’s claims about brightness are correct, we’re getting closer.

With the soundbar attached, the C3 looks a lot like last year’s C2.

James Martin/CNET

The C3, which will be cheaper than the G3, has changed little in terms of image quality from last year’s model. I’ve seen the 65-inch and 48-inch versions of him in person, and they physically looked the same. An LG rep even says that the C2’s soundbar his bracket will fit on the C3. LG said the C3 may actually appear brighter due to its slightly higher average image level, but it doesn’t measure brightness beyond that, and you’d be surprised to notice a big difference.

None of the other improvements LG hinted at are what I’d call major. The TV is equipped with the new “9 AI Processor Gen6”. However, in my past tests, it was difficult to discern any improvement in handling. The company also gave the G3 an even more wall-hugging design than before, which “leaves no visible gaps” when mounted on a wall. The company’s smart TV system, which I don’t like, has been tweaked to add better categorization, personalized recommendations, and a “selection of trending content,” according to a press release.

LG has redesigned its smart TV system for 2023.

LG

LG also says the 2023 OLED TV will be the first to receive Quick Media Switching VRR certification by the HDMI organization. HDMI 2.1a compliant port. This (also minor) feature is intended for playing videos, not games, and requires a QMS-VRR source device. For example, Apple TV 4K will be supported soon.

Over the past few years, LG’s OLED TVs, especially the ‘C’ models, have offered some of the best image quality among high-end TVs, and we expect the C3 to once again compete for that honor. The 2022 LG C2 remains my favourite, and so far there doesn’t seem to be an improvement significant enough to recommend waiting for the C3.

LG hasn’t announced pricing or availability for its 2023 OLED TVs, but the G3 and Z3 will definitely cost more than the C3. .

