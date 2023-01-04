Roku Unveils First In-house Designed and Built TV • TechCrunch





Roku today expanded its product line to include the first ever series of smart TVs designed and manufactured by Roku itself. The RokuSelect and Roku Plus series TVs are Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs, available in 11 models ranging in size from 24 to 75, and are part of Roku’s growing audio product line, including the Roku TV wireless soundbar. are designed to work well together. Similar to other Roku accessories such as the Voice Remote.

All new Roku HD TVs include a Roku Voice Remote, and Plus models come with the high-end Roku Voice Remote Pro. All models support popular features such as ‘Find My Remote’ and private listening.

The TV, like Roku’s partner TVs, runs Roku OS. Roku OS is the company’s proprietary smart TV operating system that provides access to ad-supported movies and shows through Roku channels, and offers live content through live TV channel guides. Seasonal free movies and shows are available to watch through our “Free Featured” collection, voice search, and the ability to add to a variety of free and subscription-based streaming channels.

Until today, Roku’s OS was only available on TVs from partners such as Sharp, TCL, Hisense, RCA, Philips, and JVC. This is similar to Google’s strategy for Google TV. And Amazon only worked with partners until last year, when it launched the first Fire TV with Alexa built-in.

According to the company, the new Roku Select and Plus series TVs will be available in the U.S. starting in Spring 2023, with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999 across a lineup of 24 to 75 models.

The company will also make OLED TV reference designs available to Roku TV partners to complement the 11 reference designs already in production, including those for 2K, 4K and 8K TVs.

The new product announcement comes on the heels of Roku’s third quarter earnings. Roku’s third-quarter revenue beats Wall Street expectations to $761.4 million, up 12% year-over-year, and net loss of 88 cents per share, below $1.28 estimate I was. The company then forecast a slump in the fourth quarter (usually the top quarter), with total net revenue expected to be about $800 million, or a 7.5% year-over-year decline, Variety said at the time. was reporting. Rok said the decline was related to “macroeconomic headwinds” and tightening of advertiser budgets.

The new Roku-branded TVs could theoretically help sell more devices because consumers could opt for other TVs under their own brand, and Roku could also make money off of its own hardware. increase.

Mustafa Ozgen, Roku’s president of devices, said: “These Roku-branded TVs not only complement our current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also enable future smart TV innovation,” added Ozgen.

