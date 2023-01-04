OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 arrive in China next week, global release February 7





The new OnePlus 11 5G phone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds are set to launch in China this Monday, about a month ahead of their scheduled global release on February 7. OnePlus announced the release date on Wednesday. Specifications and features of the company’s flagship mobile phones. However, pricing for the phone or earbuds has yet to be announced.

The Shenzhen-based company first unveiled its new model in December, revealing that the OnePlus 11 5G will bring back the alert slider. The alert slider is designed to make it easier to switch between silent or vibrate mode.

OnePlus’ flagship smartphone, the 11 5G, is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with 16GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new iteration has improved the phone’s speed and camera, and after a brief absence, it once again boasts the Hasselblad brand.

The 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery offers long life and fast charging thanks to Oppo’s 100-watt SuperVOOC charging technology. When the OnePlus 11 5G finally releases globally, we’ll have to see if that charging speed is included in the US version. but was limited to 65 watts (still very fast) in the US.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ new wireless earbuds come with smart adaptive noise cancellation that filters out up to 48dB of ambient noise and a 6-axis IMU sensor that monitors your head position and readjusts audio accordingly. OnePlus says the earbuds will provide his 39 hours of music playback from the battery and charging case. Tsubomi also supports connecting to two of his devices at once.

Both 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 are expected to be available in China on January 9th and worldwide from February 7th.

OnePlus has hinted at further expanding its lineup in 2023. In India, where it already sells TVs and monitors, OnePlus is promoting a mechanical keyboard.

More products could be announced at the OnePlus 11 launch event in New Delhi on February 7th.

