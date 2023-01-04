Camera maker Canon leans into software at CES TechCrunch





Depending on whether you spend most of your time in hospitals, offices, or in the great outdoors, when you hear “Canon,” medical scanning equipment, high-end printers, or cameras come to mind. At his CES this year, the 85-year-old company is leaning in a new direction with an interesting focus on software applications.

At the show, the imaging giant showed off a direction it had hinted at before, but this time, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has significantly reduced its reliance on its own hardware, which the company has developed. Increased reliance on software. It casts a shadow over people’s ability to connect. To the chorus of “meaningful communication” and “strong collaboration,” the Japanese image giant seems to be plotting a new course for what’s to come next.

Kazuto Ogawa, President and CEO of Canon USA, Inc. said, “In an era when many of us are embracing hybrid lifestyles, Canon is helping people in more ways than we could have imagined.” We are creating breakthrough solutions that help us connect, redefine how we work and live., in a press briefing at CES 2023. Under our theme of Limitless Is More, We will introduce attendees to what we are creating as a company focused on innovation and a world without limits.”

Among other things, Cannon showcased a somewhat gimmicky immersive experience tied to M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming thriller film, Knock in the Cabin. The highly Shyamalanesque movie trailer offers a taster of atmosphere. Feel connected to each other. Through his four technologies to showcase at this year’s trade show, the company hopes to showcase how its solutions “remove the limitations facing humanity and create more meaningful communication.”

3D Calling: Kokomo

The flagship solution Canon is showing off is Kokomo, which the company calls the first-of-its-kind immersive VR software package. Designed to combine VR with an immersive calling experience. The solution is very elegant. Kokomo software uses VR headsets and smartphones to allow users to see and hear each other in real time with live looks and expressions in a photorealistic environment.

In fact, a software package scans your face, learns what you look like, and turns it into a photo-realistic avatar. People you call can see your appearance and facial expressions without going through the VR headset. The effect is to experience a 3D video call. On the show, Canon demos the technology by allowing visitors to participate in her one-on-one conversations with characters in the cabin.

Real-Time 3D Video: Free Viewpoint

Aimed at the sports market, Free Viewpoint is a solution that combines over 100 high-end cameras with a cloud-based solution that allows virtual cameras to be moved anywhere. The software takes all the video feeds and creates a point cloud based 3D model, allowing virtual camera operators to create a multitude of angles that would otherwise not be possible. Detailed thick-type footage allows viewers to watch play from a virtual perspective of one of the players.

In the US, the system is already installed in two NBA arenas, including those home to the Cavaliers and Nets. Videos can be broadcast live or compiled into replay clips. Canon also points out that the system enables “virtual advertising and other monetization opportunities,” so I’m sure you’re looking forward to that as well.

Returning to the subject of knocking in the cabin, at CES Canon showed off a virtual action scene captured on its Free Viewpoint video system captured at Canons Volumetric Video Studio in Kawasaki, Japan. The “look through your eyes” effect of various characters’ action scenes was a wonderfully immersive experience.

Augmented Reality Technology: MREAL

Canon also showed off some early-stage tech not yet ready for primetime viewing, including MREAL. Technology that helps unite the world. Use cases may include pre-visualization of movies, training scenarios, and interactive mixed reality entertainment. The company told TechCrunch that the technology is in the market research stage.

The company is also trying to understand what it will develop and how it will market its products.

Remote Presence: AMLOS

Activate My Line of Sight (AMLOS) is what Canon calls a solution for hybrid meeting environments, where some participants are in person and others are offsite. If you’ve ever attended a meeting with such a configuration, you know very well that joining remotely can be a very frustrating experience. This is because the actual meeting participants are engaged with each other and the remote participants are not on screen somewhere. .

Canon hopes that AMLOS will help solve that. This is a set of software and cameras aimed at increasing the level of engagement. It adds pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities to remote camera systems, allowing remote users to customize their viewing and joining experience. So far, this solution isn’t nearly as intuitive as overcoming the barrier of not being in a room, but it’s certainly better than having a wall of heads without a body on the screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/04/canon-at-ces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos