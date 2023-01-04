Samsung’s Tiny Freestyle Projector Can Now Stream Games





Samsung announced an update to its portable, diminutive Freestyle projector at CES on Tuesday. The Freestyle 2023 features new technology that allows two of his Freestyle devices to seamlessly pair to create a massive synchronized display. The Freestyle 2023 also lets you play video games with Samsung’s gaming hub and apps from Xbox, Nvidia G-Force Now, Amazon Luna, and more.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or other cloud gaming services can stream games directly on Freestyle as long as their internet connection is fast enough to handle the load.

You can always connect your console directly to the Freestyle, but a small additional purchase is required.Samsung hasn’t provided detailed specs for the 2023 model yet, but the original Freestyle only comes with a Micro-HDMI connection. It has been. This means he needs to get his hands on a Micro-HDMI-to-HDMI dongle to connect his gaming system.

The original Freestyle was announced last year and launched in April for a whopping $899. It’s still for sale, weighs less than 2 pounds, comes with a 180-degree cradle stand, and projects content onto 30- to 100-inch walls, screens, or anywhere else with up to 550 lumens of brightness. I can do it. It features 1080p resolution, full access to Samsung’s smart TV platform, and auto-focus and auto-leveling features that automatically align the image to any surface.

We reviewed Freestyle on its first release and found it overpriced and lacking in features. This makes Freestyle difficult to recommend. Considering there are plenty of portable projectors out there that offer similar performance and come with included batteries for the same price or less. Comes with an internal battery that lasts hours.

So far, there’s been no indication that the Freestyle 2023 will address battery issues, so if you plan to use this projector far from the plug, a hefty USB-C portable that can sustain 50 watts of output. Batteries may be required. Samsung is now manufacturing the original battery base for his Freestyle, but that will cost an additional $190. It remains to be seen if Samsung will have new or additional accessories for the Freestyle 2023.

The original Freestyle and Freestyle 2023 are part of Samsung’s Lifestyle brand and are home to some of the TV maker’s most ambitious and expensive products, including The Frame art TV and The Terrace TV, made especially for the outdoors.

