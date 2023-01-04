Salesforce cuts 10% of staff as tech layoffs run through 2023





Meta, Twitter, Amazon and Other Tech Firms Lay Off, Freeze Hiring

Many of America’s biggest tech companies have announced layoffs and hiring freezes.

Cody Godwin, Getty Images

Salesforce plans to furlough about 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 employees, and shrink office space as tech companies cut costs amid economic concerns.

In a note to employees on Wednesday, Chief Executive Marc Benioff said the move has seen customers take a more cautious approach to spending as the economic “environment remains challenging.” He said it was for the sake of

“We hired too many people because the pandemic boosted our revenues, leading to this recession we’re facing now. I take responsibility for that,” Benioff said.

In regulatory filings, the software company expects to cost about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion from its restructuring plans, and expects to incur up to $1 billion in the current quarter. increase.

Benioff said most of the job cuts will take place in the coming weeks. Affected U.S. employees will receive at least approximately five months’ salary, health insurance, and other benefits.

Salesforce employed 79,824 people as of October 31, up from more than 47,000 in the same month in 2019, according to the company’s financial report.

Salesforce’s announcement marks the latest round of job cuts at the company. In November, the company reportedly laid off hundreds of employees.

Salesforce shares rose more than 4% on Wednesday.

Layoffs at Salesforce: Tech layoffs continue to tear the industry apart. Redfin, Salesforce Cut Staff

Meta layoffs: Facebook parent company Meta lays off over 11,000 employees

DoorDash Layoffs: DoorDash has cut jobs at 1,250 businesses, about 6% of its workforce, after the pandemic job surge.

Are there layoffs for technicians?

Salesforce is one of several technology companies to announce job cuts and other cost-cutting measures amid growing fears of a potential recession.

Also on Wednesday, video platform Vimeo announced it would cut its workforce by 11% following layoffs in July.

In a message to employees, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud said: “This reduction will allow us to meet our growth and profitability goals in a way that is far less dependent on the broader market, giving us full control over our destiny.”

Recession fears rise: Hiring freezes, not layoffs gain ground in the job market

Last year, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced plans to lay off more than 11,000 employees, about 13% of its workforce. Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly laid off about 10,000 employees.

Facebook rival Twitter laid off about half of its more than 7,500 employees in November.

More than 91,000 tech workers were laid off as of December, according to Crunchbase analysis.

