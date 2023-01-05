Samsung Premiere 8K at CES 2023





CNN Underscored brings you all the best from CES 2023 all week long. Check out the CES 2023 Coverage Hub for a hands-on preview of this year’s biggest tech straight from the show floor.

Ultra short throw projectors are an easy way to see big images at home without having to install and mount a big screen TV. This type of projector also sits just inches from the wall or screen and usually has built-in speakers, freeing you from all the wires and devices cluttering your room.

Samsung’s latest short throw projector, the Premiere 8K Ultra Short Throw Projector, builds on the 2020 version, adding Dolby Atmos and doubling the 4K resolution. Yes, the Premiere 8K is a splurge, but it’s the combination of simplicity and kick-ass, almost 3D imagery that made us take a second look.

Product: Samsung Premiere 8K Release date: Later this year Price: TBD (starting at $6,500 for the previous generation) Why it’s worth noting: Using 8K instead of 4K results in incredible detail and extremely bright, almost 3D-looking images is obtained. What’s more, it can project images up to a whopping 150 inches by simply placing it on the floor or table at the appropriate distance without the need for any hardware installation.

Ultra Short Throw Projectors (UST) can be placed just inches from a wall or screen instead of traditional projectors that are around 10 feet, and can project gorgeous images up to 150 inches.

The Premiere 8K is a simple single box with high-end speakers inside that doubles as a soundbar and surround sound system. You can basically put it on the floor and enjoy a top-notch entertainment experience with minimal fuss.

This system gets even better with the addition of Dolby Atmos. Plus, it’s powered by Samsung’s smart TV OS, so you can get all your favorite streaming content from Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more.

Of course, besides the additional projected image size of 20 inches, the real news here is the 8K resolution, which is four times the 4K resolution of the 2020 version of the Premier.

When Samsung looped it on its 150-inch screen, the photo looked stunning, almost in 3D, but it’s important to note that 8K content isn’t widely available yet. So when the projector automatically upconverts all his 4K content to his 8K, every extra pixel helps make it look better. But if you’re going to spend your money on expensive equipment, it only makes sense to future-proof your investment: 8K content is definitely coming, but it’s just a question of when.

With a projection screen size of up to 150 inches, a built-in high-end audio system, and 8K resolution, the Samsung Premiere 8K is a real contender if you’re looking for an ultra short throw projector. No word on pricing from Samsung (and we asked!), but we’d expect it to be somewhere north of the current premier price of $3,500.

