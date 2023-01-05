Sony releases first accessible controller





The aim of Project Leonardo is to allow more players to enjoy the great games that PlayStation Studios and the development community are making for the PS5, says Ryan. Millions of gamers play games to escape into fun experiences, make new friendships, and hang out together. The opportunity to make games accessible to more players is something everyone at SIE is incredibly passionate about.

The collaboration between people with disabilities and PlayStation also demonstrates the industry’s commitment to promoting accessibility. Project Leonardo shares similarities with Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller. On Xbox and Windows systems, the player can enable a feature called Copilot for her to connect two of his controllers that act as one device. Opportunities to choose are crucial for players with physical disabilities who struggle to reach certain inputs or press certain buttons. Press In his release, a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson explained the mechanics behind his Copilot for the PlayStation version.

Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or in combination with additional Project Leonardos or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and one DualSense wireless controller can be used together as one virtual controller, allowing players to mix and match devices for specific gameplay needs or play cooperatively with others. I can do it. For example, a player can augment a DualSense controller with a Project Leonardo controller, or have two Project Leonardo controllers themselves. Friends and family can also control the player’s game character using a DualSense controller or his second Project Leonardo controller. Controllers can be turned on or off dynamically and can be used in any combination.

In addition to the ability to use multiple new controllers, the new devices can also be paired with external third-party buttons and switches to improve overall accessibility. It didn’t say if it’s compatible, if it’s PC interoperable, or even if Project Leonardo will be the final name for the device when it hits the market. But more alternatives mean players with disabilities aren’t limited by the set-up.

Courtesy of Sony

With more games open to all gamers, including individuals with disabilities, and today’s consoles, players will explore and experience the same pop culture-defining moments that games continue to create. Project Leonardo is just one tool in our ever-growing accessibility arsenal. But for the disabled who can’t use the PS5, this controller fills a gap.

Our mission is to use technology and innovation to make gaming accessible to everyone, says Ryan. We were working towards a future where players of all abilities could share in the joy of gaming. Whether through in-game accessibility settings, his UI features for the platform, or new products like Project Leonardo, PlayStation Studios and the product development team are passionate about making that happen. Our desire is for the gaming industry to become more inclusive, and we are grateful to have been part of this journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/sony-releases-first-accessible-controller-project-leonardo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos