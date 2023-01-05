TCL’s RayNeo X2 AR glasses translate conversations live





2023 will see a wave of VR and AR headsets and glasses from companies like Apple, Sony, HTC, and Meta. However, the number of future hardware players is increasing. Add TCL in it.

You’ve probably heard of TCL as a TV maker. TCL does more than that, including phones. Chinese electronics companies have already dabbled in several generations of display-ready glasses. Currently, TCL is demonstrating two new prototype VR and AR headsets. These devices came out alongside an ever-evolving version of his TCL’s already available NXT Wear display glasses that I tried years ago.

Neither a VR headset nor an AR pair of glasses will actually hit the market, but both show a clear path for display maker TCL to gain a foothold. TCL has already partnered with Qualcomm on AR and VR devices, and both the VR and AR glasses I’ve tried use his Snapdragon XR2 from a few years ago on the Meta Quest 2.

TCL announced its move to AR glasses last January, and now its new AR hardware and amazing VR headset are ready for hands-on demos in Las Vegas. I test drove all three of his devices in a hotel suite ahead of his CES this year.

From one angle, these glasses look almost normal. But be careful with the waveguide of the lens. This is useful for projecting displays.

Scott Stein/CNET

The RayNeo X2 AR glasses use a built-in waveguide in the lens that projects a hovering micro LED display in front of both eyes, which looks borderline normal when viewed from certain angles. The still-bulky glasses don’t yet use Qualcomm’s recently announced AR glasses-optimized AR1 chipset, but we can imagine it will. is the plan and will likely make these glasses even smaller.

The glasses have prescription inserts that you can use instead of wearing your own glasses underneath. TCL has a variety of inserts for these glasses, including one close to my myopic vision of -8.2.

I’ve tried some quick demos with glasses, and one arm has its own touchpad controls for navigating and tapping apps, and it also supports hand tracking (which is could not try). Most impressive was the real-time translation tool, which allowed me to understand someone in the room speaking to me in Chinese. But the live transcription also shows what everyone listening is saying, myself included. This is reminiscent of Google already working on its own assisted AR glasses project.

Another demo showing navigation shows a popup route, similar to glasses such as Google Glass. The glasses can also play music through your arms at a level too low for others to hear, reminiscent of Mehta’s Ray-Ban Stories his glasses.

TCL’s VR headset looks discreet on the outside, but has a unique power adjustment dial inside and is meant to be worn without glasses.

Scott Stein/CNET

The TCL NXTWear V VR headset is TCL’s concept entry that makes Quest’s competitors more like the Pico 4, and while the tracking and controller movements still feel unrefined, the lightweight design makes the headset’s It’s directional and has a color pass-through camera. It may eventually work in mixed reality. It’s definitely more compact than the Quest 2, and it looks like a sharper display, but you can’t tell by eye prescription.Like the compactHTC Vive Flow VR goggles, this headset is also meant to be worn without glasses. and has a unique vision adjustment diopter instead of a prescription insert, but with a maximum setting of -7. Myopia is getting worse. This is a problem that future VR and AR headsets still have to solve.

TCL’s NXTWear S glasses are simply hardware that projects a fixed, crystal-clear display mirrored from your phone, PC, or gaming system.

Scott Stein/CNET

TCL also has another, more advanced set of NXTWear S display glasses. This is a portable wearable display that improves on the one I tried years ago. The newer model uses a better Micro-AMOLED display, with a surprisingly vibrant hovering screen even though it’s connected, and has a display resolution that TCL matches at 49 pixels per degree. : displays the full version of a mobile phone with retina-resolution type clarity, although the viewing area is limited). I hooked it up to his TCL phone via USB-C and tried out the new features that turn the phone into a motion control pointer, cast lines on a floating screen, and select a button to open an app.

Many companies are trying, and some already have products, but we have yet to get truly ubiquitous AR glasses working at scale. Qualcomm has already promised a wave of new AR glasses to come sometime between 2023 and 2025, and TCL seems to have already hinted at what it’s aiming for. If AR’s trajectory looks like it’s on its way to success on TV, it could become a major player in headset displays.

