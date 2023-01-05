Sony and Honda unveil joint EV brand Afeela at CES • TechCrunch





Almost a year after Sony and Honda shared plans to jointly build and sell an electric vehicle, the two companies have unveiled a prototype under the brand name Afeela.

The four-door sedan will be driven on stage at CES on Wednesday, where Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said the company’s mobility prioritises building vehicles with autonomous capabilities that are transformed into “moving entertainment spaces.” We talked about philosophy.[s]”

The first pre-orders for Afeelas are expected in the first half of 2025, with sales starting in the same year, Yoshida said. The first shipments are expected to reach customers in North America in the spring of 2026.

Sony and Honda have previously said the new EVs will be built first at Honda’s North American plant and will feature Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities under limited conditions. Level 3 autonomy means that the car can drive in situations such as traffic jams, but a human driver must take over if the system demands it.

Sony today unveiled new details about the vehicle’s design, including the integration of external media along the front of the vehicle, allowing it to interact with other road users and share the information they need.

“We plan to explore the possibilities of how media can create fun and exciting mobility interactions,” says Yoshida.

The prototype is also equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle to ensure safety and security, Yoshida said. Sensors in the car monitor the driver’s condition and prevent accidents.

Afeela will also provide customers with best-in-class entertainment, Yoshida said. His JV at Sony and Honda will integrate Epics Games’ Unreal Engine, a 3D computer graphics game engine, into its vehicles to help visualize not only in-car entertainment, but also communication and safety.

“In addition to movies, games and music, we envision a new in-car experience using our expertise in UX and UI technology,” says Yoshida.

Kim Libreri, Chief Technology Officer at Epic Games, said the most natural way to visualize important data in a car is through what Unreal Engine does best: intuitive, interactive photoreal enhancements. says there is.

“In the future, the car will become the next-generation destination for social connectivity, not only for residents, but also for networks of friends and colleagues. Libreri said on stage at CES.

Afeela vehicles are built around Qualcomm’s system-on-a-chip technology to handle all the computing needed for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance system functions, car telematics, and features expected from infotainment systems. increase. Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

