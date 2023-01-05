CES: Chinese firms showcasing technological innovations





David Gold, president of TV maker Hisense (US), announced the debut of the UX, an 85-inch 4k mini LED QLED TV powered by the Hisense ULED X platform, at CES Media Day on Wednesday. CES 2023 kicks off in Las Vegas on Friday.Zhang Jun/China Daily

Chinese companies, which make up 16% of exhibitors at this year’s CES, showcase a wide range of innovative and disruptive products and services at the annual consumer electronics industry gathering.

According to statistics from CES organizers, the more than 480 Chinese companies in attendance include well-known companies such as TCL, Lenovo and Hisense, as well as smaller start-ups.

Product categories range from audio-visual, electric vehicles, metaverse, smart homes and autonomous driving to games and computer software, digital health and sustainable energy.

The line-up from China includes 180 start-ups and SMEs headquartered in Guangdong, one of China’s most economically vibrant regions, with offices in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. It also plays an important role in the Greater Bay Area.

Based in Shenzhen, Guangdong, RoboSense joins its Southern China peers by bringing automotive-grade LiDAR M-series and E-series sensors to CES.

Regardless of business scale or development history, Chinese companies exhibiting at CES tend to position themselves as global players, with many reiterating the importance and commitment of continuous innovation and research.

In a presentation during Wednesday’s media preview session, David Gold, president of TV maker Hisense (U.S.), unveiled the company’s new UX, an 85-inch, 4K, mini LED QLED TV powered by Hisense’s new ULED X platform. introduced. This unit contains over 20,000 mini LEDs.

Stephen Yao, General Manager of Hisense USA, said, “We aim not only to innovate, but also to make technology widely available for consumers. Therefore, Hisense’s annual 5% of the revenue will be used to drive R&D.

TV industry analysts ranked Hisense No. 1 in China and No. 2 globally in Q2 2022 shipments.

This hard-won market position has allowed Hisense to become the official sponsor of the recently concluded 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

The award-winning Chinese company, evaluated by a rigorous judging panel and pitted against global competitors, was “recognised for outstanding design and engineering of consumer technology products,” according to CES organizers. is.

For home audio and video components and accessories, TCL Electronics wins two Innovation Awards for Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and Mini LED 4K TV 75C835, garnering recognition for display, design and audience accessibility in home theater experiences I was.

TCL CEO Zhang Shaoyong said the company has established a globally balanced supply chain with business spanning Asia, the United States, Europe, Latin America and Oceania and sales in more than 80 countries and regions. Told.

Computer giant Lenovo’s purpose is to provide devices and computing systems for individuals and small businesses in the ever-changing workplace.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold features a 16.3-inch display that folds into a 12-inch notebook footprint and wins CES Innovation Awards in the Computer Hardware and Components category. Project Chronos, which captures movement via a camera that recreates a user’s real-time actions, propelled Lenovo to virtual and augmented reality awards.

In robotics and smart home, Chinese-made products such as the Enabot EBO X family companion robot, Snapmaker Artisan 3-in-1 3D printer and Airly Chair outperformed their international counterparts in terms of connectivity and artificial intelligence technology.

