Six takeaways from AMD’s CES consumer chip announcement





AMD CEO Lisa Su called CES with a keynote discussing AMD’s chip announcements, from its Ryzen 7000 series mobile CPUs to its RX 7000 series mobile GPUs to the high-performance X3D class of desktop GPUs. have started. Some key themes were the growing role of AI in her everyday computing (and traditional roles) and the impact (and needs) of her hybrid work.

Su also promoted some of the more commercial aspects of its partners’ products. For example, a fairly in-depth discussion of the role of robotics and his AR for Magic Leap in healthcare (the latter just getting his 60601 certification). We spoke to an astronaut about AMD’s adaptive he computing, including research and simulations of Perseverance Mars Rover and manned missions to the moon. AMD isn’t just in consoles, it’s in space.

She concluded by discussing sustainability in its components and technology and how it translates into large-scale data centers and high-performance computing. announced the AMD Instinct MI300, a combo GPU/CPU designed for and services. Coming later this year.

Please note that some of this was zipped up during the keynote as well as quoted from separate briefing material. I can do it.

On-chip adaptive AI is AMD’s most interesting mobile development

AMD lightly unveiled its XDNA architecture for accelerating AI inference. This can be scaled up or down depending on how many processing units the hardware developer throws in. (This comes from the company’s acquisition of Xilinx.) Hence the brand name “adaptive AI.” AMD says the ability to pass data from array to array without requiring external memory or communication with the CPU or GPU will reduce latency and result in a flexible architecture.

This is the preface to the debut of the company’s new generation of HS mobile CPUs. It includes a small, integrated Adaptive AI accelerator that can process up to four simultaneous AI streams to run a single task in separate tasks or parallel threads. Optimized for power efficiency, freeing up CPU and GPU cycles needed for AI processing, AMD claims less performance degradation and longer battery life.

AI algorithms have permeated computing these days, and mobile devices are increasingly relying on AI algorithms for even mundane tasks like cleaning up video during video conferencing or improving battery-saving behavior. . AMD claims it is up to 50% more efficient than the Apple M2 Neural Engine. Intel uses another chip for AI acceleration called Movidius. That is, their presence in laptops depends on the individual manufacturer.

Su will also preview the Alveo V70 accelerator, a small, low-power (75 watts) AI inference accelerator card. Pre-orders are being taken now and will ship in the spring.

HX is faster, but HS is more cutting edge

This is a breakup I’m not really happy with. Both Intel and AMD use ‘HX’ to focus on top performing games or creatives that tend to be used by people looking for (and usually willing to pay for) cutting edge technology Specifies the CPU for laptops with . However, the aforementioned Adaptive AI Accelerator is only found in the Ryzen 9 7940HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 5 7640HS, which are designed for slim but powerful models, with HX reportedly using his 4nm manufacturing process. There are also advantages. It’s still 5nm (which is part of how higher clock speeds can be safely achieved).

Smaller processes tend to be more power efficient and faster. The HS needs it to hit the 35-45 watt power target for laptops in its class, but given how much AI is being put into creative applications and games, it’s on a small die. It would have been nice to be able to get extra power. .

HS chips also use the latest RDNA3 architecture for integrated graphics. This is not uncommon. The reason is that his HX class of laptops uses a discrete GPU. But most laptops with discrete GPUs rely on integrated versions for lower power consumption when they don’t need the speed of discrete GPUs.

Conversely, the HX chip is AMD’s first mobile CPU to use chiplets. And the top Ryzen 9 boasts 16 cores / 32 threads.

Gaming laptops announced at the show that take advantage of everything AMD has to offer are the Alienware M16 and M18, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, and the new Lenovo Legion Pro series. The first Ryzen 7040 series laptops will start shipping in March. HP CEO Enrique Lores took the stage to promote the new Dragonfly Pro laptop.

Poor USB 4 support

It’s been over a year since AMD laptops didn’t support Thunderbolt, and even USB 4 isn’t supported at the lower end of the CPU spectrum where “mainstream thin and light” chips reside. AMD’s information also seems to imply that even the HX models may not feature, as the USB 4 controller could be an option.

AMD deliberately underpowers 65w desktop CPUs

And that’s good. 65w class desktop processors are for low-power, compact or inexpensive PCs and are popular with users looking to upgrade. For this generation, AMD designed the processor to run at 65w, but with overclocking you can pull out almost double that power, which the company claims will boost performance by over 30%. Since much of our day-to-day computer use is for mundane tasks (at least when looking at processors in this class), it makes sense to default to a low power state.

Ryzen 9 joins the X3D generation

AMD’s intergenerational powerhouse uses the company’s 3D V-Cache architecture to squeeze more cache into the die, essentially delivering better performance from the same CPU. This year AMD adds his Ryzen 9 7950X3D to the mix. As before, there are also some Ryzen 7s of his in 7900X3D and 7800X3D. AMD will be bundling the highly anticipated game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with its processors.

AMD shows off their Ryzen lineup for February.

Screenshot by Roger Cheng/CNET

Maybe it’s just me, but the RX 7600M, RX 7600M XT, RX 7700S, and RX 7600S don’t seem to have anything to write home about. They look like a nice step-up over last year’s offerings, but not as good value as the HX class, such as the mobile RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. And many new technologies aimed at boosting the performance of AMD GPUs SmartShift Radeon Super Resolution upscaling, FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (a better class of upscaling), Hypr-RX mode (all available settings One-click maximizing framerate and minimizing latency) when used in combination with a CPU such as here yet. Earlier this year, we were told one time.

