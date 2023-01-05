Google Pixel 7a leaks months before launch!imaginative





A Google Pixel 7a leak has revealed the actual phone design and confirmed a 90Hz display.

The Google Pixel 7a has leaked months ahead of its planned summer 2023 reveal. The Pixel 7a is expected to be an affordable variant of his Pixel 7 announced in October 2022. As the successor to the Pixel 6a announced in the summer of 2022, the renderings of the Pixel 7a have given us a pretty good idea of ​​what to expect from this affordable Pixel device. A leak has revealed what this Pixel 7a looks like in the real world.

A leaked video of the Pixel 7a emerges from Vietnam and shows the device in all its glory. As the renders suggest, the Pixel 7a looks exactly like the Pixel 7, except it features slightly thicker display bezels on the front like the Pixel 6a. It looks like you have a dual camera set up together. The body appears to have the plastic back that has become a staple of Pixel a series devices.

Pixel 7a hands-on video leaked

The Pixel 7a also appears to have a new OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The video is[設定]It shows the same toggle below the menu, but with smoother scrolling. Remember, the Pixel 6a in early 2022 only had a 60Hz OLED display. This has been a major concern among those wishing to switch from other his Android smartphones.

Previous rumors suggested that the Pixel 7a would feature an FHD resolution OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras, up to 5W wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is expected to rely on the Tensor G2 chip from the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 6a is currently Google’s most affordable smartphone in India and the rest of the global market. After reviewing the Pixel 6a, I was impressed with its photographic performance and battery life. This phone uses Tensor Chips from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the newest Pixel devices on the market today. The Pixel 7 Pro is the flagship of many offering a new 5X periscope zoom camera and a Quad HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/mobile/news/google-pixel-7a-leaks-months-before-launch-leaves-nothing-to-the-imagination-71672833125570.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

