Salesforce cuts headcount by 10% because it’s “too overstaffed”

Jan 4 (Reuters) – Salesforce (CRM.N) is cutting headcount by 10% and closing some offices amid a slowing economy and a bloated workforce caused by rapid pandemic hiring. announced plans to close.

The cloud-based software company said Wednesday that it will cost about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion due to job cuts, but only about $800 million to $1 billion in the fourth quarter.

Companies from Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) to Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) have invested thousands over the past year in preparation for the expected recession as a result of aggressive rate hikes by global central banks. We have reduced the number of people employed. curb inflation.

Companies that relied on cloud services during the pandemic are now trying to cut costs and are delaying new projects, hurting companies like Salesforce and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

In a letter to employees, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff said, “The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more cautious approach to purchasing decisions. increase.

“We are hiring too many people because the pandemic has accelerated our earnings, leading to this economic downturn that we are facing now, and I am to blame.”

Salesforce had about 80,000 employees at the end of the third quarter, up from about 70,000 a year ago.

In its quarterly regulatory filings, the company said it had increased its headcount “to meet the higher demand for its services.”

Salesforce shares rose 3% on Wednesday. Salesforce will lose about half of its value in 2022 as it records four straight quarters of slowing growth.

The company has lost about $175 billion in market value since its peak in November 2021.

“The company is not the only industry to grapple with a demand environment that has softened significantly over the past 12 months,” said Arjun Bhatia, an analyst at William Blair.

The move puts Salesforce well-positioned to hit its 2026 target of a 25% operating margin, but said the macro backdrop could pose risks to its $50 billion revenue target. Bhatia said.

“Other software companies are likely to right-size,” said Rishi Jaluria, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

