Sony’s PS5 accessibility controller is essential and long overdue





Sony’s Project Leonardo could make it easier for more players to try out PS5 games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

The most important PlayStation news Sony shared at CES had nothing to do with PS VR2 or the number of PS5 units sold. Finally, the company has unveiled a fully customizable controller kit aimed at making gaming easier for people with mobility issues.

At least for now, the kit is called Project Leonardo. The game is designed to make it easier, more comfortable and longer for many players with disabilities to play, said Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post. I’m here.

Common problems faced by many players with limited motor control, such as holding a controller for long periods of time, accurately pressing small clusters of buttons or triggers, or optimal thumb and finger placement on a standard controller. built to meet your challenges.

Players can swap out the buttons and analog sticks to find the setup that works for them.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Players can move components in and out, such as stick caps and various buttons. According to the blog post, its purpose is to help players find the right configuration for their strength, range of motion, and specific physical needs.

Players can map the buttons however they like. You can map multiple buttons to the same input and have the option of having one button trigger any two of his inputs (like L3 and R3). These settings can be saved as a control profile. Players can have up to three control profiles and switch between them via the PS5’s settings.

Project Leonardo works with many third-party accessories designed for accessible gaming, including switches, buttons, and analog sticks. These connect via four built-in 3.5mm ports and can be configured to your liking.

Players can pair up to two Project Leonardo accessibility controllers with DualSense and use them… [+] You control one character.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the most notable features is the ability to pair up to two Project Leonardo controllers with the DualSense controller. This allows players to mix and match devices for specific gameplay needs or play cooperatively with other players. Not only does this help those with mobility problems to call on their friends, but it also allows children with game problems to gain some control while having experienced players help with tricky parts of the game. can be

Project Leonardo is flat and can be placed on a table, wheelchair tray, or lap like a fight stick. Can be attached to a tripod or AMPS mount. The analog sticks can be placed as close together as you like, and you can set the north orientation of the analog sticks to point the controller in the direction that best suits you.

One of the most important aspects of Project Leonardo is that Sony is working with accessibility experts and organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up to develop the device. We are looking for more feedback from the community to continue work on Project Leonardo.

The company isn’t ready to release the controller yet.The final name, details and launch timing will be revealed at a later date. Hopefully, you can keep the price relatively low, and expensive controllers aren’t exactly something you have access to.

It’s been long overdue for Sony to develop an official accessibility-focused controller for the PS5. We’ve made great strides in accessibility options for games like War Ragnarok. However, the DualSense controller still proved to be a hurdle for many.

SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan told Wired that the company has been working on Project Leonardo for years to create something that is truly unique and caters to a wide range of players with different physical needs. He said he was aiming to

The news of Project Leonardo comes almost five years after Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The Xbox Adaptive Controller allows players to connect external accessories such as buttons and analog sticks as well. Xbox and Windows also have an accessibility feature called Copilot, which allows a player to link two of his controllers so they act as one controller for him, allowing two people to control the same character. Become.

It may have taken Sony a few more years to develop similar hardware and features of its own, but it’s encouraging that the company has finally reached this point.

Players can connect external devices to Project Leonardo via the controller’s 2.55mm AUX. [+] port.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s accessibility matters to everyone

Games are for everyone. Improving accessibility is essential to ensuring that everyone can play games when they want to. The work that accessibility professionals are doing today benefits everyone in the long run.

You may not think too much about these issues now, but teens who want to continue gaming later in life will one day be very appreciative of advances in accessibility. may be You never know when an able-bodied person may suffer from loss of vision, motor skills, or other problems that make it difficult to play games as freely as they do now.

That’s why it’s important that Sony makes an official Accessibility Controller Kit. Personally, I may not need it now, but one day, when I want to play my favorite games, Project Leonardo or an initiative like that might be essential.

