5 Useful iOS Features Only Available in the US





Most iOS features are available internationally, but some remain US-only, such as Apple Card, Apple Cash, ID in Wallet apps, advanced data protection, and clean energy charging.

Below, we detail some iPhone features available only in the US, as well as Apple’s future expansion plans (if applicable).

apple card

Launched in 2019, Apple Card continues to be available in the US only. Apple credit cards can be fully managed in the iPhone Wallet app, and physical versions are available in stores that don’t accept contactless payments. The card has no fees other than interest and offers up to 3% cashback known as Daily Cash.

There are clues that the Apple Card may expand to other countries in the future, such as Apple Card’s trademark filing in Canada, but Apple hasn’t confirmed any immediate plans to launch the card internationally. .

apple cash

Apple Cash is a Venmo-like payments feature that allows US iPhone users to send, request and receive money in Wallet and the Messages app. Users can transfer their Apple Cash balance to a connected bank account.

Apple Cash remains only available in the US, and it’s unclear if the feature will expand to other countries, despite clues like the trademark registration in Canada.

Wallet app ID

In early 2022, Apple will begin rolling out features that will allow residents of participating US states to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, verifying identity or age. Provided a convenient and contactless way to view proofs. This feature requires iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.4 or later and is currently only available in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland, and available in at least nine more states.

Apple said it was working to bring the ID feature across the United States in the future, but the company has yet to announce plans to expand the feature to other countries, so the feature will be available internationally. It is unknown if or when it will start.

Advanced data protection

Apple introduced optional advanced data protection features last month. Enabling this feature extends end-to-end encryption to many additional areas of iCloud, including iCloud Backups, Photos, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos, and more. On the iPhone, the feature will only be introduced in iOS 16.2 for US users, with Apple planning to begin rolling out to “rest of the world” in early 2023.

It’s unclear exactly when Advanced Data Protection will be available in additional countries, but given Apple’s early 2023 timeframe, we’re looking forward to bringing the feature to more iPhone users with iOS 16.3 or iOS 16.4. may be extended.

clean energy charging

According to Apple, iOS 16.1 is “aimed at reducing the iPhone’s carbon footprint by optimizing charging times when the grid uses cleaner energy sources.” Introduced functionality. With this feature turned on, your iPhone will attempt to charge when “low carbon emission power” is available.

Clean energy charging is only available in the US, and Apple has not indicated if or when it will expand to other countries.

