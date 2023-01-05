Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, Delivery Robots, and In-Vehicle VR





LAS VEGAS — Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES is where tech companies of all sizes show off their latest offerings.

The show is getting back to normal after going fully virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in attendance in 2022 due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday, giants such as LG and Samsung, as well as smaller startups, showcased their latest products to the media in Las Vegas. The show officially begins on Thursday.

Here are some highlights:

No troublesome wiring

LG Electronics has announced a 97-inch OLED TV with what it calls a Zero Connect Box for streaming content wirelessly. The box still needs to be connected, but should be within 30 feet (9 meters) of the display.

But why would you want a wireless 4K TV?

David M. Park, senior marketing manager at a South Korean tech company, said this means owners can place their TV in the center of the room. Drill a hole in the concrete wall.

LG says the 97-inch LG Signature OLED M (model M3) will hit the market in late 2023. Pricing has not yet been announced.

robot delivery

Imagine yourself weaving through the crowds at the airport on a busy holiday weekend. Ignore the gurgling in your stomach as you speed through restaurants to get to the gate on time.

Brooklyn-based Ottonomy.io is trying to ease the anxiety of traveling all too familiar with a fully autonomous delivery robot.

For example, if you’re traveling through an airport in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, or Rome, you might cross paths with one of these robots delivering food directly to travelers at the gate.

Ottonomy unveiled its newest robot, the Yeti, at CES on Wednesday. It sported a new self-dispensing feature that eliminates the need for human presence to collect deliveries.

The company also offers an outdoor roadside delivery service up to 4 miles (6.4 kilometers).

Ottonomy co-founder and CEO Ritukar Vijay said the price of the service depends on how many robots a company wants to deploy and how many restaurants and retailers are in its delivery footprint.

PAULA ABDUL audio glasses

Singer and dancer Paula Abdul came to CES to launch Idol Eyes, a line of audio sunglasses.

Abdul told The Associated Press that he had long wanted to get into the tech world, but wanted to do it in a way that was true to himself.

Starting at $199, the sunglasses feature 5 hours of battery life and play audio from the arms of the frame via Bluetooth connectivity. You can listen to music and answer phone calls.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist’s first eyewear collection is available in seven colors with polarized and blue light filter lenses.

Abdul said he just blends fashion, movement and technology. That’s where my heart is..

VR for your car

Based in Munich, Germany, Holoride wants to make car rides more fun and less dizzying. The company’s VR headset allows passengers to play video games, watch Netflix and scroll through Instagram while riding.

According to co-founder Daniel Profendiner, if the car is in motion, navigating through the virtual world can help prevent car sickness. Rather than looking at the road, you may be flying and fighting robots or swimming in the ocean.

The auto industry is very focused on the driver, but with self-driving on the horizon, passengers will also get more attention, he said.

Previously, holoride was only available on Audis retrofitted into the system so that the headset could recognize it when the car was in motion. On Wednesday, at CES, the company unveiled a new product that can be used in any vehicle.

The Retrofit Pack, which includes a VR headset, holoride retrofit, safety strap, and a 1-year subscription to holoride, costs $799.

ROKU Gets Its Own TV

Roku expands its lineup of video streaming devices to include its branded internet-connected TV for the first time.

This is Roku’s latest attempt to solidify its position as a video streaming hub as it moves away from television delivered over internet connections instead of cable and satellite systems.

When the set goes on sale later this spring, it will be the first time Roku will be building its own TV. The San Jose, Calif.-based company will continue to work with various other manufacturers to build its streaming software into Internet-connected TVs, an approach Roku began in 2014.

The decision to create its own TV while continuing to provide software to competing manufacturers is similar to what Google has been doing with Pixel phones since 2016. Pixel lineup as a way to demonstrate how the software works best and increase brand awareness in the mobile market.

Rokus 11 TV models with display screens ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches are expected to sell for around $120 to $1,000 when they hit stores.

Roku is currently booming when it released its first streaming box about 15 years ago, after working on the device as a secret project within Netflix, which was in the early stages of building what is now the world’s largest video streaming. It gave us an early edge in our industry. service.

As tech giants such as Amazon and Apple released their own streaming devices, Roku began expanding into third-party internet-connected TVs and soundbars, and last year appeared on original programming in a movie about satirical song maker Weird Al Yankovic. Did.

Associated Press Writer Mike Liedtke contributed to this report from San Francisco.

