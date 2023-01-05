Wild Highlights from CES 2023: Stunning Cars, 3D Laptops, Shapeshift Screens





CES means three things: lots of hype, lots of hype, lots of shiny new tech. The world’s biggest consumer electronics show is officially here, and media day kicks off in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and we’re at his CES show venue trying everything out, sifting through everything and finding the coolest, wackiest Introducing the most innovative new technology.

So far, we’ve had a glimpse of what companies like Samsung, LG, Intel, Nvidia, and Dell have in store for 2023. Beautiful TVs, blazing game consoles, 8K projectors and even futuristic concept devices. Since this year, there has been big news that Sony is building its own car, which is due to hit the road in his 2026.

just started. CES runs through Sunday, so there’s plenty of weird and wonderful tech to discover. Consider this the tl;dr of CES 2023. If you’ve only read one CES recap (but why stop there?), this is it.

Sony’s first car will arrive in 2026 James Martin/CNET

EVs are big business and Sony wants to get in. The electronics giant is partnering with Honda on a new brand of electric vehicles called Afeela. The Afeela logo will also appear on a narrow screen or “media bar” in the vehicle’s front bumper, interacting with people outside the vehicle and passers-by to share information such as the weather and the vehicle’s charging status. .

Unlike the car Sony showed off at CES 2020, the car is actually on the market years ago. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Sony says the company’s Afeela car will arrive in 2026. said to run on the roads of North America. Japan and Europe follow.

BMW’s concept car can also be a companion

BMW’s i Vision Dee concept car.

BMW

Technology can be very impersonal. BMW’s i Vision Dee wants to fix that. Using sophisticated AI, this concept car ditches Siri and Alexa’s servants. Instead, it wants to be both your car and your friend: BMW’s i Vision Dee, his EV sports car with 240 e-ink panels on the exterior. You can use these panels to program digital faces into your car’s grille. Since this is an EV, you don’t really need the normal function of the ventilation grille. You can also change the color of your car with the click of a button.

The BMW i Vision Dee is just a concept for now, but some of its features will be applied to real cars from BMW. For example, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse says his AI-powered HUB technology that the company has incorporated into the i Vision Dee will be in real cars in 2025.

This foldable also slides

Samsung’s Flex Hybrid concept folds to one side.

samsung display

Samsung has introduced us to an intriguing mobile device concept, the Flex Hybrid. As the model above shows, the left side of the Flex Hybrid can be folded like the Galaxy Fold, and the right side can be slid out.

The concept is courtesy of Samsung Display rather than the mobile division of the South Korean giant, which is responsible for manufacturing and selling phones. But the press release showcasing the concept promised CES to bring “innovative OLED products of all sizes, small, medium and large, to give a glimpse into the future of displays.” Samsung is not the only company doing so. Check out his 2020 scrolling display on TCL.

Read more: Why we’re excited about foldable phones again

Laptop in 3D (no glasses)

Asus joins Acer for laptops with glasses-free 3D, but ties the wagon to OLED instead of IPS.

Asus

Images pop off the screen of this ASUS laptop. Not literally, but close. Its OLED screen creates a 3D experience without glasses, much like competitor Acer’s similar IPS version of him. OLED screens are important because the technology promises visually stunning 3D renderings. Asus’ his 3D panel for creatives uses eye tracking to create his 3D experience.

Televisions without wires…and Scott Stein/CNET without remotes

CES has TV. But while companies like Samsung, LG, and TCL are vying to have the darkest black, sharpest picture, or most valuable TV, a startup named Displace TV has something to offer. doing something different It’s a wireless TV. No more finding creative ways to hide your TV cords. The company’s 55-inch OLED screen is designed to stick to walls and windows using suction cups.

Displace TV uses batteries instead of a wired connection for power, and uses motion controls instead of a remote to change channels and adjust volume. Please check this out for details.

Your smartwatch wants to know if you’re okay

The Citizen CZ smartwatch debuted at CES and is expected to arrive in the US in March of this year.

citizen

There are plenty of smartwatches out there that track heart rate, sleep quality, and blood oxygen levels, but Citizen goes a step further with their CZ smartwatch that also measures fatigue and alertness levels. It even tells you if you’re a night owl or an early riser. This indicates that smartwatch makers are increasingly focusing on measuring how sleep and stress affect overall health.

World’s thinnest gaming laptop

The Alienware x14 is our thinnest 14″ gaming laptop.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Alienware has surprised us with four new laptops ahead of CES, including the Alienware x14, which the company said is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. It has a 2,560×1,600 pixel, 165Hz refresh rate display and will start at $1,799 when it ships this winter. The larger version, the Alienware x16, starts at $3,099. These laptops are for those who are willing to sacrifice some power for a sleek design.

invisible laptop touchpad

LG Gram’s hidden trackpad lights up at your fingertips.

LG

LG showed off its new Gram Style laptops. This laptop features a hidden touchpad that only appears when you touch the palm rest. A stealth touchpad lights up under your finger when you touch it, showing you where to tap and drag to navigate the screen. That’s a neat detail we didn’t know we wanted.

A giant leap for PC gamers who also use consoles

Dell’s Nyx Concept Controller.

Josh Goldman/CNET

At first glance, Dell’s Concept Nyx gaming controller looks like any other third-party Xbox controller, albeit with some flashy lights. Oh, it’s more than that. The Nyx controller is tricked out with a series of hidden inputs that double the functionality of the controller.

The idea seems to be to bridge the gap between the gamepad and the keyboard. Allows for much more input than a gamepad. This means, for example, that in MMOs he can use a wider range of attacks, or in first person shooters he can switch between 6 or 7 guns instead of the 2 or 3 that console gamers are often limited to. increase.

Fridge made for parties

LG MoodUp works hard and plays hard.

LG

Keeping food fresh is an important job. The humble refrigerator deserves a chance to let its hair down. His MoodUp refrigerator from LG has an LED panel exterior that allows for 190,000 different color combinations, and via a Bluetooth speaker, the panel pulsates to the music that’s playing. MoodUp refrigerators are more than just refrigeration. It’s about atmosphere.

These LED panels can also do practical things like flashing if you leave the refrigerator door open for too long. The upper right panel becomes transparent when you press it lightly with your finger, allowing you to see the contents without escaping cold air. But most of the time it does the Vibe thing.

Roku joined the chat

Roku will now manufacture its own TVs.

Year

Roku has announced its expansion into TV, essentially competing with partnerships with established TV makers like TCL, Hisense and Sharp. The move has been rumored for a long time and makes a lot of sense for streaming device makers. Roku TVs will come with branded voice remotes, including the popular (and always useful) Find My Remote feature.It looks like LG and Samsung have new competition.

TV that puts others to shame

As if a 97-inch OLED TV wasn’t enough, LG made it wireless.

LG

This is the world’s largest OLED TV. LG’s 97-inch model was actually announced last year, but in 2023 it’s going wireless. That means the world’s biggest screens with the best images technology can offer, free from ugly messy code. We’ve been covering TV at CES for years, and even we were amazed. CNET TV guru David Katzmaier was very impressed. He says LG puts all other TVs to shame with this TV.

An upgrade coming to your laptop brain

Intel’s 13th generation announcement tells us a lot about upcoming laptops.

intel

Sleek displays and dazzling screens are great, but often it’s the invisible tech that counts most: Intel has unveiled a ton of new 13th generation processors. It powers a huge range of products and improves the performance of a wide range of laptops.

Less abstract than the chip’s performance are the upgrades it brings. The new generation of Intel CPUs includes Unison, which allows iPhone and Android devices to send and receive texts from a PC, and Thunderbolt 4, which sets the standard for the ability to run two 4K external displays. These features will be posted in product announcements over the next few days.

Then there was AMD’s press conference. Much of what the company was promoting was professional-grade technology, such as the AMD chips used to build Avatar 2’s visual effects. In terms of what you can actually buy, AMD has partnered with HP on the Dragonfly Pro, a laptop designed for freelancers, and Lenovo on the new Legion Pro gaming laptop. For PC gamers, AMD’s high-end Ryzen 7 7800X3D and 7950X3D processors are coming this year.

cloud gaming in the car

Nvidia brings GeForce Now to your car.

NVIDIA

Chief among Nvidia’s announcements are improvements to GeForce Now, a cloud gaming service that lets you stream games on laptops, phones, and more. That means the power of Nvidia’s GeForce 4080 GPUs will be brought to the cloud. If you subscribe to the premium tier of GeForce Now (hereafter referred to as GeForce Now Ultimate), you can stream your games at 240Hz and enjoy ray tracing (which greatly improves how light is rendered in games) and DLSS 3 (which improves image quality). algorithm to increase the frame rate while maintaining it).

Plus, GeForce Now… comes to cars. If your car has a screen on your dashboard, you can play while your car is parked. With a screen behind the driver or passenger seat, people sitting behind you can enjoy the game on the go. First of all, Nvidia has partnered with his Hyundai, BYB and Polestar.

