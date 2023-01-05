BMW I Vision Dee concept car changes color in seconds





BMW believes such screen projection technology has enormous potential far beyond the compact head-up displays that drivers have become accustomed to over the past two decades.

It’s easy to think that the fifth stage of the Dee system is for fully self-driving cars, where passengers can watch movies and other streaming content away from the outside world. But in a sign of the restraint BMW is approaching with this concept, the i Vision Dee doesn’t come with any automated driving tech.

Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group Design Director, said: You can focus on the road in front of you and see the information you need projected onto the road. What was shown in this vision car is a new technology that allows the full width of the windshield to be used.

Shared vision

Van Hooydonk wants to prove this isn’t vaporware, and says BMW is seriously considering building a HUD display of the type shown in the i Vision Dee concept. Many of the benefits can be seen because the eyes are still focused on the road, he said, explaining how the technology replaces the traditional dashboard display in his display, allowing the instrument cluster to be fully integrated from behind the steering wheel. Add what has been removed.

Courtesy of BMW

BMW says the production version of its new HUD technology will be used in cars from 2025 onwards. The company calls these yet-to-be-announced electric vehicles Neue Klasse.

Impressive in its concept form, BMW is the future of the automobile. HUDs are not unique. Swiss tech company WayRay is also working on an advanced augmented reality interface for windshields. The company claims other existing HUDs rival 3D images that show vehicle speed and range, mapping, and trajectory along the road ahead.

Other automotive OEMs are also working in this area, with Mercedes adding navigation prompts to live video feeds from front-facing cameras, and Audi and Ford studying ways to use LED headlamps to project driver information onto the road. I’m here. Revealed in August 2022, Ford’s system is tailored for nighttime driving, sending prompt warnings to the road about speed limits, upcoming junctions and icy weather.

A friendly digital companion

Advanced in-vehicle assistants are also a hot topic. Some manufacturers want the driver to use his Siri or Google Assistant via a connected smartphone, while others have their own methods. Chinese electric car company Nio plans to expand in the US and Europe. This is his Nomi, a virtual assistant. This virtual assistant’s digital face is housed in a dedicated dashboard display and turns to face the driver when spoken to.

BMW’s Dee Assistant is faceless, at least in the US and Europe, but BMW says it could appear in the Chinese market, where demand for such technology is high.

Van Hooydonk says he wants to make a bigger statement beyond voice recognition. I want to say that your whole car becomes a companion. To that end, the concept, which was shown in Las Vegas this week, uses electronic ink displays in the headlamps to potentially convey emotions to pedestrians, other drivers, or when the owner approaches. It claims to be able to visually express certain moods such as joy, surprise, and approval.

Courtesy of BMW

BMW says this so-called welcome scenario also includes projecting the driver’s avatar onto the side windows when the car detects the driver’s presence. It’s a novel way to find your car in a busy parking lot, and coupled with the headlamp facial expressions will of course remind you of McQueen in Cars’ Lightning He.

reduction design

The Dee concept itself is wonderfully retro, at least in our eyes. A 3-box design that could have sat awkwardly against the cutting-edge technology it seems to be showcased inside and out, but it works and we hope BMW will turn it into a reality as part of the Neue Klasse car. The compact concept is a breath of fresh air from a company criticized for its ugly iX and challenging i7.

Van Hooydonk says the shape is the result of years of BMW design language boiled down to typical BMW elements. For this car, we wanted to put the digital aspect at the center of it, so we took it to another level by drastically reducing the amount of elements,” says van Hooydonk.

