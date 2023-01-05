NCLAT grants challenge to Google’s antitrust certification, demands company pay 10% of fine now





New Delhi: Google has challenged a fine imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem, with the order partly outlining European rulings. Claimed to be a copy. Not tested in India. “

On Wednesday, the United States Court of Appeals for Corporate Law agreed to hear Google’s appeal of the antitrust ruling, but declined to block the immediate order. A two-member court panel said, “Given the sheer nature of the appeals at this time, we do not believe it is necessary to issue an interim order,” according to Reuters.

For now, NCLAT is asking Google to pay 10% of the Rs 1,337.76 crore fine imposed by CCI, news agency PTI reported.

The US company said the decision imposing a fine of 1.338 billion rupees and a suspension order should be reversed, according to a Reuters report. According to the news agency, in its filings with the National Court of Appeals for the Corporation Law (NCLAT), the CCI’s investigative arm “has extensively copied and pasted from the European Commission’s decision and found evidence from Europe that was not investigated in India. ,” he said.

According to the report, the filing states, “There were ‘more than 50 instances of copy-paste,’ and in some cases, ‘word for word,’ the watchdog mistakenly dismissed the issue.”

“The Commission failed to conduct a fair, balanced, and legally sound investigation…Google’s mobile app distribution practices are procompetitive and not unfair/exclusive.”

In a 2018 ruling, the European Commission fined Google a record €4.1 billion for imposing “unlawful restrictions on Android mobile device manufacturers.”

In a statement, Google said it decided to appeal the CCI’s decision because it would be “a huge blow to users and businesses in India,” but did not mention the copy and paste allegations. .

CCI issued two rulings against Google, both of which resulted in significant fines. In a ruling that Google now challenges the NCLAT, CCI ruled in his October that Google’s licensing of his Play Store would be limited to Google search services, Chrome browser, YouTube, or any other of his Google applications.

According to Reuters, the CCI has found antitrust violations related to the Google Search app, Chrome browser and YouTube, but it claims its order “goes beyond.”

The Economic Times, meanwhile, quoted a “person familiar with the matter” as saying that Google has “awaited the outcome of the appeal to understand the challenges Android stakeholders face if the moratorium is not granted.” We are optimistic that NCLAT will take it into account.”

In a second judgment, Google was fined INR 936 crore for restricting app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India. The tech giant has also appealed the antitrust decision, but it has yet to be heard.

