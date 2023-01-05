Is Southwest Snafu signaling the need for a board innovation committee?





A Southwest Airlines employee sorts out an unclaimed package at Hollywood's Burbank Airport December 27, 2022, Burbank, CA. – More than 10,000 of his flights were canceled over the Christmas holidays, causing chaos at airports across America.

AFP via Getty Images

To succeed and compete, companies need three core assets: financial assets, human capital assets, and software and technology assets. Southwest and others may need board-level committees to manage and create such technology assets.

The following part of the Wall Street Journal article covering the turmoil in the Southwest caught my eye:

It was an open secret and a shame inside Southwest for a while, but it was something the company desperately needed to modernize its scheduling system. A software flaw had contributed to previous minor meltdowns, and unions in the Southwest had repeatedly warned about it. Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Labor Union President Casey Murray said Monday that the company is in the sand when it comes to operational processes and information technology.

The New York Times view was related, but added the interesting concept of technical debt. This seems to be defined as overdue upgrades and maintenance of software and hardware systems.

This is why we can’t continue to rely on outdated software and selfish executives to run more and more infrastructure and our lives. Someone will eventually pay. And unless steps are taken to hold companies and executives accountable for preventable and foreseeable failures, it’s us ordinary people who will continue to pay.

A number of solutions to this problem have been proposed, including my occasional outrage for disrespectful disclosures to public investors about corporate technology spending related to both hardware and software. But let me suggest another governance fix that my colleagues Anthony Bay, Doug Maine, Alex Salkever and I have been working on over the last year or so. Essentially, all companies have become more or less technology companies. Therefore, all companies should have a technology and innovation committee on their board of directors.

What are such committees charged with? Typical board-level committees are the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Nominating and Governance Committee. Issues related to technology and innovation are usually incorporated into the audit committee’s charter. Our collective experience as board members, academics, and educators on corporate governance is that, frankly, we believe that audit committees fall short of their mandate.

The Audit Committee is usually chaired by a retired Audit Committee partner or CFO (Chief Financial Officer). The CFO is no doubt an expert in financial statements, but does not need to be technically savvy enough to assess technical debt (defined below) or imperative issues and ask management questions. The software and hardware upgrades needed to keep the business competitive and ultimately the threat of technology being cooked in someone’s garage that Amazon will move him away from the business.

The concept of technical debt

The concept of technical debt is new to most board members and needs to be elaborated on. As my co-author Anthony Bay makes clear, technical debt is like part of an invisible iceberg underwater. In many cases, simply absorbing a significant portion of a company’s technical resources to keep the system running is mission-critical and vulnerable, and adding new features and capabilities makes it even more vulnerable.

In many cases, the skilled employees who built the original system may no longer be with the company. Besides, their code may not be well documented. Additionally, the state of software development is evolving rapidly, and most companies are limping in their inability to truly function at high levels of performance. This lack of software readiness and technical debt limits technical readiness and impacts customer experience, risk management, and ballooning costs. People inside the company know about these issues (like Southwest), but it’s very likely that the board is unaware of these issues. not.

No tech leader on Southwest board

As a case study of technical debt issues, consider the Southwests board of directors. Southwest’s board committees look fairly standard and include an audit committee, a compensation committee, an executive committee, a nominating and governance committee, and a safety and compliance committee.

Consider the following passages related to board orientation and continuing education on the Southwests website:

The Board shall receive an annual presentation by management of the company’s long-term strategic plan. In addition, the Board has sought guidance from the Company’s independent auditors, financial officers, chief legal officers, and outside experts, particularly regarding changes in accounting rules, other regulatory requirements, and laws applicable to directors’ responsibilities. You shall receive reports on a regular basis. board. Board members are encouraged to attend important company events. Board members are also encouraged to take advantage of materials and seminars provided by professionals in the fields of accounting and law to the extent applicable to their responsibilities as board members.

Surprisingly, nothing is said about the company’s core business, especially its tech readiness.

We also reviewed the proxy statement and assessed the backgrounds of the 13 directors on Southwest’s board. Beigler has a background in the energy field, Biggins ran a search company, Brooks casually his dining background, and Cunningham was premier or college at the University of Texas. Denison is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a background in air logistics, Gilligan is Chief Customer Officer of United Technologies Aerospace Division, Hess is CEO of Southwests, Kelly is former CEO of Southwest, and Loeffler is a non-profit organization. and charity backgrounds, Montford and Ricks have lobbying backgrounds, and Reynolds is an attorney.

It is difficult to assess the expertise of the directors from these thumbnail CVs prepared in the proxy statement. That said, it’s not clear if any of these directors are technical leaders.

Our Vision for the Technology and Innovation Board

We believe that boards need software and technology experts to join the board.

A modern enterprise needs at least three core assets to remain viable and competitive: financial, human and software/technology assets. The Board has an Audit/Finance Committee that provides oversight and governance over its financial assets and strategy. They have Compensation/Human Resources (Human Resources) Committees to provide oversight and governance over human capital and strategy. Each committee works with and relies on third-party advisors who serve both the company and its board of directors to ensure the proper discharge of their duties.

With the exception of about 9% of Fortune 500 technology committees, boards lack formal structures to provide oversight and governance over technology and strategy. Many express very limited expertise in the subject matter of software and technology.

Given this, what should the board/company do? We recommend the following steps:

Ensure the board adds expertise from software and technology leaders.

If your board has at least two people with software and technology expertise, consider setting up a technology and innovation committee. A committee cannot be staffed or led unless it has subject matter experts.

Boards and technical committees should seek out and retain third-party advisory services to help assess the company’s technical systems, technical debt, and technical leadership.

The chief technology officer (CTO) and chief executive officer (CEO) should work with the board’s innovation committee to provide the same level of engagement and oversight as the other two key committees. The company’s technology strategy, technical debt, and operational performance should be among the board’s key agenda items.

But my co-author, Douglas Maine, repeatedly pointed out the need to explicitly add innovation to the committee’s agenda, saying that having the board look only in the rear-view mirror as it did in the Southwest I point out that you can’t. Software must enable product and service differentiation and lead to new insights and discoveries. For example, don’t forget the possibilities of AI (artificial intelligence). Technology is now about innovation, not simple automation. Innovation remains customer-focused, more externally focused, and requires more tech-product style-oriented leadership and processes. Therefore, boards also need strategic and innovative directors.

That is why we believe board committees should be labeled technology and innovation, not just technical committees. Such committees need directors who have demonstrated an ability to find and nurture innovation in the companies they have worked with. A CTO (Chief Technology Officer) may be a better fit for this board role than a CIO.

These recommendations may have helped Southwest avoid unnecessary financial loss and damage to brand property, and potentially maintain its technological edge. More importantly, the Southwest’s technical problems have been made public and will be resolved in some way. A bigger concern is the high number of companies whose technical debt and lack of innovation go unnoticed by investors, constituting potential time bombs. A board-level technology and innovation committee can help mitigate such risks.

