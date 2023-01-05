Xiaomi debuts Redmi Note 12 series in India with three new phones, Pro + gets a huge 200 MP camera





Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 12 series phones in India. The event was streamed live on his Mi.com platform and the company’s official YouTube channel on January 5th.

The three phones launched in India are called Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and 12 Pro.

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, along with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33 W fast charging. The Pro model has a MediaTeks Dimensity 1080 chipset, but runs on a Qualcomms Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ models share many things in their spec sheets with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The regular Pro charges at speeds up to 67W and the Pro+ charges at speeds up to 120W.

The camera department is where the 12 Pro+ from Samsung takes the cake with Redmis’ first-ever 200MP sensor. The camera takes 12MP photos of him with 16:1 pixel binning for better photo detail and HDR, and can also take full 200MP photos.

Samsung’s ISOCELL HPX sensor can shoot 8K video, but its Dimensity 1080 chipset is limited to 4K video recording only.

Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a 50MP primary shooter with OIS. His two other sensors on both pro phones are an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth helper. Both phones also have 16MP selfie cameras.

Redmi Note 12 is priced from Rs 17,999, Redmi Note 12 Pro from Rs 26,999 and Pro+ from Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi has announced a fourth device in China called Redmi 12 Explorer Edition with 210W charging, but has not launched the model in India.

