Sony at CES 2023: ‘Afeela’ electric car debuts in 2026, PS VR2 launches February 22nd





Sony held its biggest reveal in years at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday, debuting a new EV prototype called Afeela. This is due to come out as early as 2026. The long-awaited PlayStation VR 2 headset went on sale his February 22nd. In addition to the Afeela electric car and Gran Turismo movie previews, Sony has introduced Project Leonardo, a new accessibility controller kit compatible with his PS5.

Here are the biggest announcements to come out at Sony’s CES 2023 event.

Sony’s new electric car ‘Afeela’ coming in 2026

Perhaps the biggest news to be announced at CES this year is Sony’s car, an electric car called “Afeela.” Developed by Honda as a subsidiary of Sony Mobility, the car is set to debut in his 2026 using Qualcomm technology. Sony said it will begin taking pre-orders for the car in the first half of 2025, with deliveries in North America beginning in early 2026.

Afeela represents the concept of an interactive relationship in which people feel a sense of interactive mobility, and mobility uses sensing and AI technology to detect and understand people and society, said Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility. Yasuhide said at the CES keynote event.

Known for hits like the Walkman, PlayStation and Trinitron TV, Sony has been working on electric vehicles for several years. At his CES 2020, Sony unveiled an early version of his Vision-S 01 prototype, and a year later he again showed off his Vision-S 02 at the world’s biggest tech show. The future of electric vehicles, especially in North America.

The success of Sony’s electric vehicles is uncertain, especially at a time when competition in the EV space is fierce. Afeela’s announcement puts Sony ahead of Apple, which is rumored to be working on electric vehicles. However, the cost of designing and manufacturing electric vehicles is enormous. Dyson, a British company best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, had been working on a line of electric cars but decided to stop developing them due to high costs.

PS VR2 requires Sony’s PlayStation 5 console to power. (Image credit: Sony CES 2023 press conference) PlayStation VR 2 hits stores on his February 22nd

Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headset, which requires a PlayStation 5 to run it, launches on February 22nd. Sony’s $550 PSVR 2 is a high-end virtual reality system with better specs than market leader Meta’s Quest 2. It costs $400. Sony has promised at least 30 games for PSVR’s launch, including spinoffs of the popular robot animal hunting action-adventure series Horizon and Gran Turismo 7. This is Sony’s second attempt at the virtual reality market. His PSVR for PlayStation 4, which launched in 2016 for $400. Virtual reality has exploded in popularity lately, and Sony wants to be seen as a big player. With a brand like PlayStation embedded in popular culture, Sony hopes the new PlayStation VR 2 will be a success.

Sony’s upcoming PS5 controller for people with special needs (Image credit: Sony) Project Leonardo is a customizable accessibility controller kit for PlayStation 5.

Project Leonardo is an accessibility controller kit for PlayStation 5 currently in development. There isn’t much information about Project Leonardo, but Sony says the controller will “remove barriers to gaming, allowing players with disabilities to play easier, more comfortably and for longer on his PS5.” says. However, we do know that a special controller was developed with contributions from accessibility experts, his members of the community, and game developers. Microsoft also offers an Xbox Adaptive Controller. It is designed to make the game accessible to users with limited mobility.

Other Important Announcements at Sony’s CES 2023 Press Conference

*PlayStation’s Jim Ryan announced on stage that PlayStation 5 has sold over 30 million units.

*Sony has shared a first look at the Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit theaters this August.

*Gran Turismo 7 supports PSVR 2 and Beat Saber is coming to PSVR 2.

