Google-CCI Lawsuit: NCLAT Grants Tech Giant’s Pleas, Requires 10% Bond of Fines





In what is seen as a setback for Google, the National Corporation Law Court of Appeals (NCLAT) issued an interim stay on Wednesday against a series of directives issued by the Indian Competition Commission in its ruling on the Android issue on Oct. 20 last year. refusing to admit it.

On October 20, 2022, the competition watchdog will fine Google 1,336.7 kroner for problems with the Android mobile ecosystem, in addition to issuing a series of non-monetary sanctions for indulging in anti-competitive behavior. imposed.

At a hearing on Google’s appeal on Wednesday, the NCLAT bench, made up of Judge Rakesh Kumar (judicial) and members of Alok Srivastava (technical), granted Google’s appeal and directed 10% of the fine to be paid. There are no other interim instructions from NCLAT. A final hearing on the matter has been set for April 3.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Counsel on behalf of Google, called for an immediate and complete suspension of the CCI order on the same terms as the special order. However, the NCLAT responded to Dr. Singhvi’s request, noting that the appeal was filed two months after the last day of the expiration of the statute of limitations, and also that the records are bulky in nature. refused to comply.

Samar Bansal, an advocate with the support of Manu Chaturvedi, who represents the CCI, stressed that Google had created an artificial urgency by delaying the filing of the complaint, and issued a similar notice issued by the European Commission. I also pointed out that the instructions in the have already been complied with by Google.

Three startups (Micromax, Carbon, etc.) have also filed separate appeals challenging the CCI order, and startups MapMyIndia, Os Lab Technologies, and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) have filed a Google filed an injunction against the appeal of

The court rejected Google’s prayer for an interim order on the grounds that it cannot issue an order without extensive records. NCLAT also pointed to the fact that although the challenged order was passed on Oct. 20, it was the last week of his December when the appeal was filed, pointing to Google’s Denied an urgent plea.

Further, the court dismissed Google’s assertion of Android’s interest and influence over consumers, stating that the matter concerned Google’s anti-competitive practices and abuse of power.

Initially, the court also criticized the manner in which Google filed its appeal, in that no less than three vakalatnamas were filed on behalf of the appellant. The court also said some start-ups participating in the appeal with Google may have done so out of sympathy.

Regarding the allegation of copy-paste orders from foreign jurisdictions, the court said there must have been some wisdom in doing so.

The arbitral tribunal also made an exception for claims for intervention/damages filed by some parties, stating that in such scenarios, the NCLAT would be unable to conduct other business other than hearing the claims for intervention. rice field.

Google has appealed the CCI ruling, seeking an immediate and complete stay of the order.

In its appeal, Google cited startup testimony raising concerns about CCI’s ruling.

CCI’s order was described as riddled with material, analytical and procedural errors, including ignoring statements from Indian OEMs and developers, particularly evidence of innocence.

Interestingly, Google accused the CCI’s research arm, the Director General (DG), of mindlessly copying and pasting conclusions from foreign authorities’ decisions.

Separately, on October 25 last year, the CCI lifted Google for abusing its dominant position on Google Play policies and fined the tech giant $937 million.

Competition law provides a 60-day period for appealing to the NCLAT against any competition watchdog order.

Published January 4, 2023

