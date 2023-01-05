AMD claims new laptop chip to be 30% faster than M1 Pro and promises up to 30 hours of battery life





At this week’s CES, AMD unveiled a series of new chips for notebook and desktop computers. One of the notable announcements is the new AMD Ryzen 7040 series processors for ultra-thin notebooks that will compete with Apple’s M1 Pro and M2 chips.

The AMD Ryzen 7040 series chips are ‘ultra-thin’ processors based on the 4nm process, with the top chip part of the family being the Ryzen 9 7940HS. The Ryzen 9 7940HS features 8 cores, 16 threads and a 5.2 GHz boost speed. When unveiling the new chip, AMD CEO Lisa Su made a bold claim about its performance, stating that it is up to 30% faster than Apple’s M1 Pro chip. AMD claims that in certain tasks the chip is 34% faster than the “M1 Pro” in multiprocessing workloads and he is 20% faster than the “M2” in AI tasks.

One of the cornerstones of Apple silicon is energy efficiency, and AMD claims that its new AMD Ryzen 7040 series will offer over 30 hours of video playback in ultra-thin notebooks in that area. Built directly into the array of chips is Ryzen AI, a dedicated AI engine built into the processor. According to the company, AMD chips powered by Ryzen AI are 20% faster for AI tasks and 50% more energy efficient than Apple’s “M2” chips.

To showcase the new chip’s performance, AMD compared the performance of its high-end Intel chip, the ‘M1 Pro’, to the new Ryzen 9 7940HS processor rendering objects in the popular application Blender. In the timelapse video shown on stage, the ‘M1 Pro’ lags behind the Ryzen 9 7940HS in object rendering.

AMD claims performance against the “M1 Pro,” a MacBook Pro with 32GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage running macOS Monterey. The M1 Pro isn’t Apple’s premier and most powerful chip for laptops, which is the M1 Max, and AMD isn’t comparing its chip to the M1 Max.

It’s worth noting that AMD’s Ryzen 7040 series will start becoming available for commercial laptops in March 2023, while the M1 Pro is over a year old. Rumor has it that in the next few months Apple will announce its next-generation high-end chip, the M2. The Pro and M2 Max build on the performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max in the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

